IPL 2025 mega auction: Notable absentees from the final auction list

The stage for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25 is all set, with the BCCI announcing the final list of shortlisted players on Friday, November 15. A total of 577 players made the list, including 367 Indian, 206 overseas, and four players from associate teams. While all eyes will be on names like Rishabh Pant , Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Mitchell Starc during the auction, some big names will be notably absent despite expressing their interest in playing in India’s cash-rich league.

Joe Root

The former English captain Joe Root’s name is also missing from the final list for the IPL 2025 mega auction . While the star batter has been in the form of his life in Test cricket, he has failed to make a mark in the shortest format of the game. As franchises look to add more hard-hitting batters to their squads in recent times, this might explain why Root was left out of their plans for the upcoming season.

Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes, known for his all-round abilities and steady performances, has surprisingly missed the cut for the IPL 2025 auction. Woakes has long been a dependable name in international cricket, offering franchises a valuable combination of middle-order batting depth and disciplined pace bowling.

However, his exclusion underscores the challenges of making an impact in the hyper-competitive IPL. While Woakes has delivered solid performances in other T20 leagues, his IPL stints have been less impactful than his international contributions. Concerns over his availability for the entire season, given his commitments to England's busy cricketing calendar, might have also played a role in this decision.

More From This Section

Mark Wood

Mark Wood, one of England’s most fearsome fast bowlers, has also missed out on the IPL 2025 auction. Renowned for his raw pace and wicket-taking ability, Wood’s absence is a significant surprise given his reputation as a game-changer in T20 cricket.

Injuries, however, have often disrupted Wood’s career, affecting his availability for extended tournaments like the IPL. Despite showcasing brilliance in the limited matches he has played, his recurring fitness concerns may have prompted franchises to look elsewhere for dependable options.