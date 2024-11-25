As the IPL 2025 mega auction continues on the day, there have been some surprises and some steals from franchises that have done good business so far.

With the purse getting shorter and shorter, it will come down to some mindful decision-making by the sides to wrap up their teams.

Speaking on JioCinema, TATA IPL JioStar expert Eoin Morgan spoke about the Mumbai Indians acquiring Allah Ghazanfar, an 18-year-old from Afghanistan, for ₹4.80 crore:

MI's most expensive player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction “I suppose they need him in two aspects—they needed an overseas spinner and a frontline one at that. It’s no surprise that Mumbai is renowned for having a web of scouts and analysis everywhere, and they’re normally right on point. For me, this boy could be the next Rashid Khan. We’ll have to wait and see how he’s managed and used. The fact that they went so hard for him is, I think, a compliment in itself. The advantage of having him in the squad is that many in the cricketing world haven’t seen much of him. He was impressive in the U19 World Cup. He has variations, likes to attack the stumps, and can bowl both over and around the wicket. It’s all positives for MI, in my opinion.”

Mike Hesson on the value of the new bowlers in the MI squad:

“I think they’ve now decided on an overseas spinner, which gives them some really nice balance. Ghazanfar is another attacking weapon through the middle overs. Now they can use Bumrah towards the end—he’ll bowl in three spells, maybe one in the powerplay, one in the middle if they need a wicket, and then at the death. They can front-load the likes of Deepak Chahar and Boult while having a domestic seamer handle the backend overs. For me, Ryan Rickelton was their best buy because it allowed them to overpay, if necessary, for the other guys. It’s all about balancing the pluses and minuses, and I think it was some really smart business.”

Morgan on the addition of Deepak Chahar to the MI squad:

More From This Section

“It is certainly an area of identity for any of the top sides to secure bowlers like Trent Boult, given his incredible record of taking wickets upfront. If you get going at the Wankhede, it is very difficult to stop you from scoring. So, targeting Deepak Chahar makes sense. Very few bowlers, especially those not in the Indian setup, can add value to a Boult-Bumrah combination, and I think Deepak Chahar is one of them. He gives you an alternative option alongside Jasprit Bumrah. With Chahar and Boult bowling upfront, MI has the flexibility to use Bumrah in specific phases of the game, making their bowling attack more dynamic.”

Robin Uthappa on RCB acquiring Bhuvneshwar Kumar for ₹10.75 crore:

“Great buy! I think, along with Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvi at the top makes the bowling order really good. For RCB and in those conditions, he’s someone who has been super successful. I remember talking about this during the game where Chris Gayle scored 175 against us when I was playing for Pune Warriors. Bhuvi was the only bowler that day who went for 24 runs in his four overs while everyone else went for plenty. He has had a lot of success there, and he’s exactly what RCB needs. So, the ₹10.75 crore seems to be shaping up really well, and now they just need to get their backup player.”

Uthappa on the value Marco Jansen brings to PBKS at ₹7 crore:

“He is a huge value as an all-rounder. We saw him bat in the recently concluded India vs South Africa series, where he batted like one of the top batters for them in those conditions! I think he can bowl with the new ball, and he can also contribute with the bat. It seemed like there was a big piece of the puzzle that they were trying to fill today—getting another fast bowler to support the attack with Arshdeep Singh. I think they found that with him. If you look at that bowling lineup, it seems like a pretty solid one.”

Hesson on RCB acquiring Krunal Pandya for ₹5.75 crore:

“Well, I think RCB needed to strengthen their core from a domestic point of view so they could focus on other areas. The fact that they have Krunal Pandya is a great addition. He’s pretty much a floater—he’s the type of player who can slide in at 3 or 4 and play a little cameo if you need a left-hander to do that role. He is smart with the ball; even if it doesn’t turn, he’s able to get through his overs quickly. He’s a clever cricketer. I’d call him a ‘bits and pieces’ player—not as a slight, but because that’s exactly what RCB needs. They need somebody who doesn’t have to bowl all four overs but can bowl a couple when required, play a cameo, and tick the most boxes as a left-hander.”