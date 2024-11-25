Will miss playing with Dhoni: Deepak Chahar on MI move in IPL 2025 auction

Deepak Chahar has been roped in by the Mumbai Indians as the pacer fetched a whopping ₹9.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

ALSO READ: MI's most expensive player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction The former CSK pacer expressed his feelings about changing bases in the Indian Premier League as he won’t be continuing with the Chennai Super Kings now and shifts to a team that also has five titles to its name over the years.

Speaking exclusively on JioCinema, Deepak Chahar shared his initial reaction after being acquired by MI for ₹9.25 crore:

"I’m quite happy. I had hoped to continue with CSK, but no regrets. Now, I’ll be playing for another great franchise which has won five IPL trophies. I’ll obviously miss playing with MS Dhoni. Mumbai Indians is a great franchise, so I’m really looking forward to playing for them."

On his fitness and training:

“After the last IPL season, I went to the UK for training. I was training with a big football club there. Then, I came back and played five Ranji Trophy matches, bowling about 150 overs. Now, I’m playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. So, I’ve been playing cricket regularly over the past six months, and I’ve been training well. My main goal is to play for India again, so I need to play all 14 matches, play to my full potential, and then hopefully I can make a comeback for Team India. This is going to be a very important season for me.”

His thoughts on the Mumbai Indians team:

More From This Section

“The MI team for this season looks strong. They have always been a dominating side in the history of IPL, and they’ve won five seasons for obvious reasons. I’m happy to be a part of this team and hoping to win more trophies in the coming seasons. Also, I’m hoping to get the opportunity to bat as well, because that is something I didn’t get much of a chance to do at CSK. So, I’ll definitely look to give my best with bat and ball.”

On bowling in the death overs:

“As a bowler, I like to take up challenges and perform to the best of my ability. At CSK, I had my roles, and now at MI, I will have different roles, but I’m ready for it. I hope to do well with both bat and ball and contribute to MI’s wins. Wankhede has a seaming track, and in my past performances, I’ve done well there. So, I’ll be looking to continue doing well for my team.”