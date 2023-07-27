Delhi Capitals to invest in Arun Jaitley Stadium upgradation: Report

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) and Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) have agreed to work in tandem for Arun Jaitely Stadium's upgradation and maintenance.

This is the first instance in Indian cricket when a franchise will look after its home venue beyond the IPL season.

According to a Times of India report, Delhi Capitals have agreed to invest approximately Rs 75 crore to upgrade the Arun Jaitley Stadium at Feroze Shah Kotla, Delhi.

The report added that DC's top officials, including co-owner Parth Jindal, met with DDCA president Rohan Jaitley recently and agreed that Capitals would be more involved in maintaining facilities around the year.

The new arrangement significantly boosts DDCA, which is set to host ODI World Cup matches. DDCA is supposed to get Rs 50 crore from BCCI for the stadium upgrade in the run-up to the World Cup.

"There have been discussions to set two classy hospitality boxes in the stadium. The idea is to set up temporary boxes by the World Cup and finish the project by the next IPL," TOI reported quoting a source.

So why do the Delhi Capitals want to maintain the Arun Jaitley Stadium?

The pitches at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground often get tired by the time IPL comes. Also, with the advent of the Women's Premier League (WPL), Delhi Capitals will need the stadium for over two months.

According to media reports, DC's director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, has taken a keen interest in getting the stadium for IPL and international matches.

Also, DDCA doesn't have another ground; thus, it organises both men's and women's camps other than domestic matches.

Nature of Feroz Shah Kotla pitch

The Kotla pitch usually assists spinners but gets low and slow as the season progresses. IPL matches are generally played at the end of the cricket season in India, and by that time, pitches get tired, which is the main reason behind low-scoring games in Delhi.

Notably, football stadiums in Europe are managed by corporates, which comes as significant help in managing the facilities of their clubs. This new arrangement between DDCA and Delhi Capitals is in that direction.