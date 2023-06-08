JioCinema records 449 mn viewers for Tata IPL, most logging in through TVs



The official streaming partner for Tata IPL has also reported higher connected TV adoption as the IPL season began. More than 126 million viewers logged into the service through their connected TVs. JioCinema reported 449 million viewers on Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. The 4k viewing available in 12 languages was easily accessible to viewers on devices including phones, tablets, laptops/PCs, and connected televisions.



According to a Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) report, Tata IPL, on linear TV, has 32.6 million viewers. Including out-of-home viewing adults (above the age of 15), this number is 37 million. The average time recorded on connected TVs was 65 minutes, a relatively higher average time for TV viewers in India.



During the match's debut on the streaming service in April, JioCinema reported a record with more than 60 million unique viewers and 25 million app downloads on the first day of IPL 2023. Out-of-home viewers include those who are watching matches from restaurants or other public establishments.



These numbers also represented the growing popularity of the sport in the country. Match views for the first day touched 500 million views, making it the most watched event of JioCinema.

JioCinema had announced at the beginning of the season that all matches would be available to be streamed for free.