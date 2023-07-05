IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league?



The left-arm pacer, who tormented many batters with his inswinging deliveries, is currently settled in the United Kingdom. Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir may be eyeing his debut in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). This debut will not be as a Pakistani, but as a British citizen.



"First, I will not play for England. I have played for Pakistan. Second (talking of IPL), there is one more year to go," Amir said. In an interview with ARY News, 31-year-old Amir spoke about his cricketing future.



"What will be the scenario at that time….I always say that I go step by step. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow and I start thinking about playing IPL in 2024,” he stated. However, Amir is still not sure whether he will be to play in IPL 2024 and wanted to take it step-by-step.





"When I get my passport …whatever the best opportunity will be and what I will get…I will avail it,” Amir added.



So, how will Mohammad Amir get British citizenship?

Amir married British lawyer Narjis Khan in 2016 and moved to England in 2020.

Here's what is the rule for British Citizenship:

If a person is married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen, to apply as the spouse or civil partner of a British citizen one has to live in the UK for 3 years.

Have other Pakistani players played in Indian Premier League after attaining other country's passport?

Former Pakistani all-rounder Azhar Mahmood played in IPL. He represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2012 and 2013. He also played for Shahrukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015.



Has any franchise shown interest in buying Mohammad Amir in IPL 2024 auction? Notably, Pakistani players have been banned from participating in the Indian Premier League since 2008 due to strained relations between India and Pakistan after the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008. In 2008, Shoaib Akhtar, Tounish Khan, Salman Butt, and Sohail Tanvir represented various franchises.



Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is before hanging his boots in 2020, citing poor treatment from the Pakistani management. As of now, no franchise has shown interest in taking the services of Amir. Though, the air over Amir's future in IPL 2024 could only be clear once he gets a British passport. He will then become eligible to play in the IPL.

In 147 international matches, Amir took 259 wickets for Pakistan.