French Open 2025 June 4 Matches: Djokovic, Sinner eye semi-final berths

As the French Open 2025 barrels into its final stretch, the 4 June line-up promises a blockbuster day of quarter-final clashes and semi-final drama across singles, doubles, and mixed formats. With Philippe-Chatrier packed with elite showdowns, fans are set for thrilling tennis featuring reigning champions, top seeds, and rising stars. From Coco Gauff's all-American clash with Madison Keys to Novak Djokovic’s titanic battle with Alexander Zverev, every match carries Grand Slam weight. Doubles contests, meanwhile, feature powerhouse pairings and dark horse duos trying to punch their ticket to the semis and beyond. As tension builds under Paris skies, expect fierce rallies, mental duels, and possible upsets on the red clay of Roland-Garros.

Men’s Singles: Giants collide on Philippe-Chatrier

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner continues his bid for a maiden French Open title against Kazakhstan’s unpredictable shot-maker Alexander Bublik. Sinner has been clinical throughout the fortnight, but Bublik’s audacious variety could trouble the Italian on the slower surface. Later, all eyes will be on the marquee match-up: third seed Alexander Zverev faces six-time champion Novak Djokovic. With both players in strong form, this contest could be a five-set epic. Djokovic is chasing history, while Zverev is eyeing redemption after past semi-final heartbreaks in Paris.

Women’s Singles: Gauff faces familiar firepower, Andreeva eyes first semi

The day kicks off with a mouth-watering all-American clash between second seed Coco Gauff and seventh seed Madison Keys. Gauff, the 2022 finalist, has looked composed, but Keys brings explosive power and Grand Slam experience that could disrupt the rhythm. In the second women’s quarter-final on Chatrier, Mirra Andreeva continues her dream run against French wildcard Léolia Boisson. The 17-year-old Russian has showcased exceptional maturity this fortnight, but Boisson—backed by a patriotic Parisian crowd—hopes to extend her fairytale in her deepest Slam run yet.