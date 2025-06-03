2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios to miss the tournament this year

Nick Kyrgios, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2022, will miss the Grand Slam tournament and the rest of the grass-court season, he said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Australian has dealt with injuries in recent seasons, including wrist and knee operations.

He's played only five singles matches in 2025, going 1-4.

His most recent tournament was the Miami Open in March, when he won a match for the first time in nearly 2 1/2 years.

I've hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won't make it back for grass season this year, Kyrgios posted.