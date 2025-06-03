Home / Sports / Other Sports News / 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios to miss the tournament this year

2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios to miss the tournament this year

Nick Kyrgios, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2022, will miss the Grand Slam tournament and the rest of the grass-court season, he said on Tuesday.

Nick Kyrgios celebrates defeating Rafael Nadal in their men's singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon
Nick Kyrgios celebrates defeating Rafael Nadal in their men's singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nick Kyrgios, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2022, will miss the Grand Slam tournament and the rest of the grass-court season, he said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Australian has dealt with injuries in recent seasons, including wrist and knee operations.

He's played only five singles matches in 2025, going 1-4. 

ALSO READ: French Open 2025 June 3 Matches: Alcaraz, Sabalenka eye semi-final berths

His most recent tournament was the Miami Open in March, when he won a match for the first time in nearly 2 1/2 years.

I've hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won't make it back for grass season this year, Kyrgios posted.

He's ranked 633rd. He was as high as 13th in 2016.

Three years ago at the All England Club, he made his best run at a major tournament by getting to the final before losing to Novak Djokovic.

Wimbledon begins on June 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Is boxer Imane Khelif a biological male? What does 'leaked' lab report say

French Open 2025 June 3 Matches: Alcaraz, Sabalenka eye semi-final berths

Neeraj Chopra Classic on July 5, 2025: How to get tickets on District App

Watch: Carlsen bangs table as D Gukesh stuns him with Norway Chess win

Gukesh gets even with Carlsen, beats the world No 1 in Norway Chess

Topics :WimbledonTennis

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story