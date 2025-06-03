Is boxer Imane Khelif a biological male? What does 'leaked' lab report say

A leaked test report by an Indian lab shows that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won Gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is biologically male, reported The Telegraph. The purported lab report has emerged less than two days after newly formed World Boxing declared that Khelif would need to undergo sex screening before participating in future female competitions.

According to The Telegraph, the test, carried out in New Delhi in March 2023, revealed the boxer’s full chromosome profile, or karyotype, showing an XY pattern typically associated with male chromosomes.

How the controversy began

Imane Khelif competed at the Paris Olympics on the basis of her passport, which mentioned her as a woman. Hence, she was officially registered as female by both the Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee and the IOC. Olympic officials have repeatedly stated there was no valid reason to prevent her from competing in the women’s category.

The controversy around Khelif intensified after her first bout in Paris against Italy’s Angela Carini. The Italian boxer, visibly distressed by the physical power Khelif displayed, left the ring in tears and later said she feared for her safety. The same was echoed by other competitors, who felt the power difference was “uncomfortable to watch” and likened it to watching a man fight a woman in the ring. Rumors and accusations about Khelif’s sex and eligibility for the women’s division swirled, especially after she defeated Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting in a dominant final. The Indian lab report: Details and findings Now, Khelif's chromosome analysis conducted at Dr Lal PathLabs in New Delhi in 2023 has reportedly been leaked. The laboratory is internationally accredited by the American College of Pathologists and the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

The purported report have come to light just days after World Boxing ordered Khelif to undergo sex testing for future eligibility in women’s competitions. The report, published on 3 Wire Sports website, also noted that Khelif has a condition affecting sexual development, possibly 5-alpha reductase deficiency, which can result in ambiguous genitalia and internal testicles, but often limits secondary male characteristics. World Boxing, newly recognised to oversee Olympic boxing in Los Angeles, has now implemented a requirement for all athletes over 18 to undergo a PCR genetic test to determine sex, using saliva, mouth swabs, or blood. Since last year’s controversy, Khelif has yet to provide evidence of possessing female chromosomes.

IOC and IBA: Clashing positions Notably, World Boxing was formed after the IOC stripped the International Boxing Association's (IBA) recognition as a global body in 2023. The IBA had demanded accountability from the IOC over Khelif's issue. IBA President Umar Kremlev publicly called for Thomas Bach to apologise for what he called “the abuse of women at the Olympics”, claiming that the IOC allowed a "man to compete against women". The IOC categorically dismissed the results of sex tests, with spokesperson Mark Adams describing these results as “ad hoc” and “not legitimate” during a press conference at the Paris Olympics.