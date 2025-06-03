Neeraj Chopra Classic on July 5, 2025: How to get tickets on District App

The highly anticipated Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, India’s flagship international javelin competition, will now be held on July 5, 2025 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. The event, originally scheduled for May 24, was postponed for security reasons and as an expression of national solidarity. The rescheduled date was confirmed by JSW Sports on Tuesday.

India’s first international javelin event rescheduled due to India-Pakistan tensions

Led by Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and organized in partnership with JSW Sports, the event is officially sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). As a World Athletics Gold Label competition, it stands as a landmark moment in India's athletics calendar, featuring some of the world's top javelin throwers.

Tickets are now live on Zomato's District App Tickets for Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 are now available exclusively through the District app by Zomato. Spectators who purchased tickets for the original date and did not request a refund can still use them for the rescheduled event. Prices range from Rs 199 to Rs 9,999, offering access for all budgets. Additionally, Visa Credit Card holders can enjoy a 10% discount. Premium seating and corporate hospitality options For fans seeking an upgraded experience, corporate boxes accommodating 15 guests are available for Rs 44,999. Premium seating options include an exclusive stand beside the thrower’s runway priced at Rs 9,999, and a North Upper Stand section just behind the runway for Rs 2,999.