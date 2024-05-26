Full list of IPL winners, their captains and runner-ups in league's history

The Indian Premier League will see the winner of its 17th season on Sunday, May 26 when either Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) or Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be crowned champions of IPL 2024.





If KKR wins the trophy, it will be their third in the history of the richest cricket league. On the other hand, if SRH can pull this one off, it will be their second IPL trophy after winning the title in 2016.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Highest run-getters & wicket takers; Orange, purple cap winners However, for Hyderabad city, it will be their third trophy as Deccan Chargers, which used to represent Hyderabad before Sun Group got the ownership of the city's franchise in 2013, had won the title in 2009. Thus it is a fight of the third IPL title between the cities of Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Apart from these two, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the IPL trophy five times each. The Rajasthan Royals, which won the inaugural season of the IPL in 20008, have one trophy to their credit and Gujarat Titans are the newest winners of the title after they won it in their inaugural season in 2022 as well.



While MI won all its titles under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Chennai did so under MS Dhoni. RR won their only title under Shane Warne and Hardik Pandya won the trophy for the Titans. Gautam Gambhir was the captain of KKR during their both title-winning seasons. He is now the mentor of the team. Deccan Chargers won their only trophy under Adam Gilchrist's captaincy while Hyderabad lifted the cup with David Warner as their captain. Thus only Indian and Australian players have won the IPL trophy as captains.