Full list of IPL winners, their captains and runner-ups in league's history

While MI won all its titles under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Chennai did so under MS Dhoni. RR won their only title under Shane Warne and Hardik Pandya won the trophy for the Titans. Gautam Gambhir was the captain of KKR during their both title-winning seasons. He is now the mentor of the team. Deccan Chargers won their only trophy under Adam Gilchrist's captaincy while Hyderabad lifted the cup with David Warner as their captain. Thus only Indian and Australian players have won the IPL trophy as captains.
|IPL winners list and captain, runner-ups and key stats
|Year
|Winner
|Captain
|Runner up
|Number of IPL teams
|Orange Cap (Runs)
|Purple cap (Wickets)
|Player of the tournament
|2024
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|10
|Virat Kohli (741)
|Harshal Patel (24)
|TBD (Most valuable player)
|2023
|Chennai Super Kings
|MS Dhoni
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|Shubman Gill (890)
|Mohammed Shami (28)
|Shubman Gill (Most valuable player)
|2022
|Gujarat Titans
|Hardik Pandya
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|Jos Buttler (863)
|Yuzvendra Chahal (27)
|Jos Buttler ( Most valuable player)
|2021
|Chennai Super Kings
|MS Dhoni
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (635)
|Harshal Patel (32)
|Harshal Patel (Most valuable player)
|2020
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|KL Rahul (670)
|Kagiso Rabada (30)
|Jofra Archer
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (692)
|Imran Tahir (26)
|Andre Russell
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|MS Dhoni
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|Kane Williamson (735)
|Andrew Tye (24)
|Sunil Narine
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|8
|David Warner (641)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26)
|Ben Stokes
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|David Warner
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Virat Kohli (973)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23)
|Virat Kohli
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (562)
|Dwayne Bravo (26)
|Andre Russell
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gautam Gambhir
|Kings XI Punjab
|8
|Robin Uthappa (660)
|Mohit Sharma (23)
|Glenn Maxwell
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Michel Hussey (733)
|Dwayne Bravo (32)
|Shane Watson
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gautam Gambhir
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Chris Gayle (733)
|Morne Morkel (25)
|Sunil Narine
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|MS Dhoni
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|Chris Gayle (608)
|Lasith Malinga (28)
|Chris Gayle
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|MS Dhoni
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|Sachin Tendulkar (618)
|Pragyan Ojha (21)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Adam Gilchirst
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Mathew Hayden (572)
|RP Singh (23)
|Adam Gilchrist
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Shane Warner
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|Shaun Marsh (616)
|Sohail Tanvir (22)
|Shane Watson