KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024 Final: Clouds hover over Chepauk

IPL 2024 FINAL LIVE TOSS UPDATES, KKR vs SRH Playing 11: No change is expected in the Sunrisers unit as they have already played on the Chennai wicket. Kolkata might play either Suyash or Anukul

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
In the biggest game of league cricket in the entire world, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight. 
While the Knight Riders were one of the most consistent sides in the entire league, winning nine games and losing just two, this year the Sunrisers have been one of the most entertaining and hard-hitting sides that the competition has ever seen in its history. 
In the two previous meetings between the two sides at the league stage and in Qualifier 1, Shreyas Iyer led Knight Riders had the better of Pat Cummins' Hyderabad. However, Cummins is on a roll as far as winning finals is concerned. He has already won the World Test Championship 2023 and the ODI World Cup 2023. 
Thus, the Aussie would be looking to make it 3-0 in a row when it comes to big finals and be third-time lucky when it comes to beating the Knight Riders. 
As for the playing 11s, no change is expected in the Sunrisers unit as they have already played on the Chennai wicket and are quite aware of it. As for Kolkata, we might seen either Suyash Sharma or Anukul Roy get a game alongside Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. 
IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Final Playing 11 prediction
KKR Playing 11 probables: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy 
[Impact substitute: Anukul Roy/Nitish Rana]
SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan 
[Impact substitute: Shahbaz Ahmed/Umran Malik]
KKR vs SRH Final LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Kolkata's Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers' Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the KKR vs SRH Final match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The KKR vs SRH Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Final Live streaming
KKR vs SRH Final live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the KKR vs SRH Final IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

Key Events

6:34 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: Fastest scoring teams up against each other

6:23 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: What has been Sunrisers' playoff record?

6:19 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: What has been Kolkata's playoff record?

6:16 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: Key matchups featuring Hyderabad batters

6:10 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: Key matchups featuring Kolkata batters

6:06 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: Spin dominating in Chennai since IPL 2021

5:53 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: What has happened in recent meetings between the two sides?

5:44 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: What has been the head-to-head record between the two teams?

5:32 PM

KKR and SRH batters who hit most sixes during different phases of play

5:15 PM

KKR vs SRH final: Battle of two six-hitting teams

5:02 PM

KKR's impressive record after fininshig league stage as top two team

4:57 PM

IPL 2024 final LIVE updates: Will closing ceremony take place in Chennai?

6:34 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: Fastest scoring teams up against each other


Fastest Scoring Partnerships in IPL History (min 10 partnerships)
Players Mat Runs Avg RR
Travis Head s Abhishefi Sharma 14 689 53 13.64
Sunil Narine s Phil Salt 12 559 46.58 12.46
Andre Russell s Rinfiu Singh 14 349 24.92 11.44
Shimron Hetmyer s Riyan Parag 11 263 29.22 11.27
Faf du Plessis s Glenn Maxwell 11 661 60.09 10.92

6:23 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: What has been Sunrisers' playoff record?


SRH Playoff Record in IPL
Season League Standing Result
2013 4th place Lost Eliminator
2016 3rd place Champions
2017 3rd place Lost Eliminator
2018 1st place Runners Up
2019 4th place Lost Eliminator
2020 3rd place Lost Qualifier 2
2024 2nd place ???
Overall Record: 13 matches, 6 wins, 7 losses, 46% win percent

6:19 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: What has been Kolkata's playoff record?


KKR Playoff Record in IPL
Season League Standing Result
2011 4th place Lost Eliminator
2012 2nd place Champions
2014 2nd place Champions
2016 4th place Lost Eliminator
2017 4th place Lost Qualifier 2
2018 3rd place Lost Qualifier 2
2021 4th place Runners Up
2024 1st place ???
Overall Record: 14 matches, 9 wins, 5 losses, 64% win percent

6:16 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: Key matchups featuring Hyderabad batters


Head to Head - All T20s
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
RA Tripathi AD Russell 7 38 23 4 9.5 165.21 4 3
AK Markram VV Chakravarthy 6 68 39 2 34 174.35 5 5
A Samad AD Russell 2 15 8 1 15 187.5 1 1

6:10 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: Key matchups featuring Kolkata batters


Head to Head - All T20s
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
SP Narine JD Unadkat 5 19 22 3 6.33 86.36 2 1
SS Iyer Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 44 49 3 14.66 89.79 4 0
AD Russell Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 106 43 2 53 246.51 9 9
RK Singh T Natarajan 4 39 24 3 13 162.5 4 1

6:06 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: Spin dominating in Chennai since IPL 2021


All Innings % Overs Wfits Econ Avg SR
Pace 27 57 200 8.46 25.53 18.11
Spin 27 43 118 7.39 28.41 23.05

5:53 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: What has happened in recent meetings between the two sides?


Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings Stage
2024-05-21 KKR win by 8 wickets Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad SRH - 159/10 (19.3) KKR - 164/2 (13.4) Qualifier 1
2024-03-23 KKR win by 4 runs Eden Gardens, Kolkata KKR - 208/7 (20.0) SRH - 204/7 (20.0) Group
2023-05-04 KKR win by 5 runs Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad KKR - 171/9 (20.0) SRH - 166/8 (20.0) Group
2023-04-14 SRH win by 23 runs Eden Gardens, Kolkata SRH - 228/4 (20.0) KKR - 205/7 (20.0) Group
2022-05-14 KKR win by 54 runs Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune KKR - 177/6 (20.0) SRH - 123/8 (20.0) Group

5:44 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 final: What has been the head-to-head record between the two teams?


Head to Head - IPL Matches Wins - KKR Wins - SRH Super Over Wins
- KKR		 Super Over Wins
- SRH		 No Result
All 27 17 9 1 0 0
Since 2021 8 6 2 0 0 0
At Venue 1 1 0 0 0 0

5:32 PM

KKR and SRH batters who hit most sixes during different phases of play


IPL 2024: Most 6s in the Powerplay
Abhishek Sharma 29
Travis Head 22
Jake Fraser-McGurk 21
Virat Kohli 21
Phil Salt 17

IPL 2024: Most 6s in the Middle
Rajat Patidar 30
Heinrich Klaasen 21
Riyan Parag 21
Nicholas Pooran 18
Sunil Narine 14

IPL 2024: Most 6s at the Death
Tristan Stubbs 20
Dinesh Karthik 20
Shivam Dube 16
Heinrich Klaasen 16
Nicholas Pooran 15

5:15 PM

KKR vs SRH final: Battle of two six-hitting teams


IPL 2024: Sixes per Match in POWERPLAY
Team Total 6s 6s Per Match
SRH 58 3.8
DC 46 3.2
KKR 41 3.1
RCB 42 2.8
MI 38 2.7
LSG 26 1.8
PBKS 21 1.5
GT 16 1.3
CSK 18 1.2
RR 19 1.2

IPL 2024: Sixes per Match in MIDDLE OVERS
Team Total 6s 6s Per Match
SRH 71 4.7
RCB 68 4.5
KKR 56 4.3
PBKS 58 4.1
MI 51 3.6
DC 50 3.5
RR 51 3.4
LSG 47 3.3
CSK 41 2.9
GT 28 2.3

IPL 2024: Sixes per Match in DEATH OVERS
Team Total 6s 6s Per Match
RCB 55 3.9
CSK 48 3.4
SRH 46 3.2
KKR 38 3.1
MI 44 3.1
DC 39 3
PBKS 41 2.9
RR 42 2.8
LSG 29 2
GT 24 2

5:02 PM

KKR's impressive record after fininshig league stage as top two team


KKR Playoff Record in IPL
Season League Standing Result
2011 4th place Lost Eliminator
2012 2nd place Champions
2014 2nd place Champions
2016 4th place Lost Eliminator
2017 4th place Lost Qualifier 2
2018 3rd place Lost Qualifier 2
2021 4th place Runners Up
2024 1st place TBD (To be disclosed)
Overall Record: 14 matches, 9 wins, 5 losses, 64% win percent

4:57 PM

IPL 2024 final LIVE updates: Will closing ceremony take place in Chennai?


Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2024 final being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

There has been reports floating in that Imagine dragons will perform in the IPL 2024 closing ceremony but there is no official announcement yet. 
First Published: May 26 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

