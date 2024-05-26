KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024 Final: Clouds hover over Chepauk

In the biggest game of league cricket in the entire world, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight.

While the Knight Riders were one of the most consistent sides in the entire league, winning nine games and losing just two, this year the Sunrisers have been one of the most entertaining and hard-hitting sides that the competition has ever seen in its history.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Final: A look at Sunrisers Hyderabad's road to finale In the two previous meetings between the two sides at the league stage and in Qualifier 1, Shreyas Iyer led Knight Riders had the better of Pat Cummins' Hyderabad. However, Cummins is on a roll as far as winning finals is concerned. He has already won the World Test Championship 2023 and the ODI World Cup 2023.

Thus, the Aussie would be looking to make it 3-0 in a row when it comes to big finals and be third-time lucky when it comes to beating the Knight Riders.

As for the playing 11s, no change is expected in the Sunrisers unit as they have already played on the Chennai wicket and are quite aware of it. As for Kolkata, we might seen either Suyash Sharma or Anukul Roy get a game alongside Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Final Playing 11 prediction

KKR Playing 11 probables: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

[Impact substitute: Anukul Roy/Nitish Rana]

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

KKR vs SRH Final LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Kolkata's Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers' Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the KKR vs SRH Final match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The KKR vs SRH Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Final Live streaming

KKR vs SRH Final live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the KKR vs SRH Final IPL 2024 live score and match updates here