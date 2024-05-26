Business Standard
IPL 2024: Highest run-getters & wicket takers; Orange, purple cap winners

Virat Kohli is expected to win the orange cap with 741 runs in 15 matches. Harshal Patel has most 24 wickets in IPL 2024

IPL 2024 orange cap and purple cap winners

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
In the 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Virat Kohli is expected to win the orange cap with 741 runs in 15 matches. Out of the top five highest run-getters in IPL 2024, Travis Head is the only batter who will be playing in the IPL 2024 final. 

Check KKR vs SRH Final LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE

However, he is 174 runs away from Virat Kohli's 741. In order to win the Orange cap, Head has to score the highest score in IPL history, which is Chris Gayle's 175 runs. 
Top 10 highest run-getters in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 15 15 3 741 113* 61.75 479 154.69 1 5 62 38
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 14 14 3 583 108* 53 413 141.16 1 4 58 18
3 Riyan Parag
RR		 16 14 3 573 84* 52.09 384 149.21 0 4 40 33
4 Travis Head
SRH		 14 14 1 567 102 43.62 295 192.2 1 4 64 32
5 Sanju Samson
RR		 16 15 4 531 86 48.27 346 153.46 0 5 48 24
6 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16
7 K L Rahul
LSG		 14 14 0 520 82 37.14 382 136.12 0 4 45 19
8 Nicholas Pooran
LSG		 14 14 6 499 75 62.38 280 178.21 0 3 35 36
9 Abhishek Sharma
SRH		 15 15 1 482 75* 34.43 232 207.75 0 3 36 42
10 Sunil Narine
KKR		 14 13 0 482 109 37.08 268 179.85 1 3 50 32

Highest wicket-takers in IPL 2024

KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy or SRH's T Natarajan could emerge as purple cap winner if they take four and five wickets respectively during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final today. 

Currently, Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel is leading the bowler's chart of wicket-takers with 24 scalps in 14 matches. Harshal is followed by Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah, Chakaravarthy and T Natarajan.

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 14 14 49 477 24 15/03 19.87 9.73 12.25 0 0
2 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 13 13 51.5 336 20 21/05 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1
3 Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		 14 13 48 393 20 16/03 19.65 8.18 14.4 0 0
4 T Natarajan
SRH		 13 13 49.2 436 19 19/04 22.94 8.83 15.57 1 0
5 Avesh Khan
RR		 16 15 54.5 526 19 27/03 27.68 9.59 17.31 0 0
6 Arshdeep Singh
PBKS		 14 14 50.2 505 19 29/04 26.57 10.03 15.89 1 0
7 Yuzvendra Chahal
RR		 15 15 58 546 18 11/03 30.33 9.41 19.33 0 0
8 Tushar Deshpande
CSK		 13 13 48 424 17 27/04 24.94 8.83 16.94 1 0
9 Pat Cummins
SRH		 15 15 59 548 17 43/3 32.23 9.28 20.82 0 0
10 Harshit Rana
KKR		 12 10 38.1 359 17 24/03 21.11 9.4 13.47 0 0

First Published: May 26 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

