IPL 2024: Highest run-getters & wicket takers; Orange, purple cap winners





In the 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Virat Kohli is expected to win the orange cap with 741 runs in 15 matches. Out of the top five highest run-getters in IPL 2024, Travis Head is the only batter who will be playing in the IPL 2024 final.

However, he is 174 runs away from Virat Kohli's 741. In order to win the Orange cap, Head has to score the highest score in IPL history, which is Chris Gayle's 175 runs.

Top 10 highest run-getters in IPL 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 15 15 3 741 113* 61.75 479 154.69 1 5 62 38 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 14 14 3 583 108* 53 413 141.16 1 4 58 18 3 Riyan Parag

RR 16 14 3 573 84* 52.09 384 149.21 0 4 40 33 4 Travis Head

SRH 14 14 1 567 102 43.62 295 192.2 1 4 64 32 5 Sanju Samson

RR 16 15 4 531 86 48.27 346 153.46 0 5 48 24 6 Sai Sudharsan

GT 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16 7 K L Rahul

LSG 14 14 0 520 82 37.14 382 136.12 0 4 45 19 8 Nicholas Pooran

LSG 14 14 6 499 75 62.38 280 178.21 0 3 35 36 9 Abhishek Sharma

SRH 15 15 1 482 75* 34.43 232 207.75 0 3 36 42 10 Sunil Narine

KKR 14 13 0 482 109 37.08 268 179.85 1 3 50 32

Highest wicket-takers in IPL 2024

KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy or SRH's T Natarajan could emerge as purple cap winner if they take four and five wickets respectively during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final today.

Currently, Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel is leading the bowler's chart of wicket-takers with 24 scalps in 14 matches. Harshal is followed by Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah, Chakaravarthy and T Natarajan.