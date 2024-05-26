IPL 2024: Highest run-getters & wicket takers; Orange, purple cap winners

In the 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Virat Kohli is expected to win the orange cap with 741 runs in 15 matches. Out of the top five highest run-getters in IPL 2024, Travis Head is the only batter who will be playing in the IPL 2024 final.
Check KKR vs SRH Final LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
However, he is 174 runs away from Virat Kohli's 741. In order to win the Orange cap, Head has to score the highest score in IPL history, which is Chris Gayle's 175 runs.
|Top 10 highest run-getters in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|15
|15
|3
|741
|113*
|61.75
|479
|154.69
|1
|5
|62
|38
|2
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|14
|14
|3
|583
|108*
|53
|413
|141.16
|1
|4
|58
|18
|3
|
Riyan Parag
RR
|16
|14
|3
|573
|84*
|52.09
|384
|149.21
|0
|4
|40
|33
|4
|
Travis Head
SRH
|14
|14
|1
|567
|102
|43.62
|295
|192.2
|1
|4
|64
|32
|5
|
Sanju Samson
RR
|16
|15
|4
|531
|86
|48.27
|346
|153.46
|0
|5
|48
|24
|6
|
Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
|7
|
K L Rahul
LSG
|14
|14
|0
|520
|82
|37.14
|382
|136.12
|0
|4
|45
|19
|8
|
Nicholas Pooran
LSG
|14
|14
|6
|499
|75
|62.38
|280
|178.21
|0
|3
|35
|36
|9
|
Abhishek Sharma
SRH
|15
|15
|1
|482
|75*
|34.43
|232
|207.75
|0
|3
|36
|42
|10
|
Sunil Narine
KKR
|14
|13
|0
|482
|109
|37.08
|268
|179.85
|1
|3
|50
|32
Highest wicket-takers in IPL 2024
KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy or SRH's T Natarajan could emerge as purple cap winner if they take four and five wickets respectively during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final today.
Currently, Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel is leading the bowler's chart of wicket-takers with 24 scalps in 14 matches. Harshal is followed by Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah, Chakaravarthy and T Natarajan.
|Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|14
|14
|49
|477
|24
|15/03
|19.87
|9.73
|12.25
|0
|0
|2
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|3
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|14
|13
|48
|393
|20
|16/03
|19.65
|8.18
|14.4
|0
|0
|4
|
T Natarajan
SRH
|13
|13
|49.2
|436
|19
|19/04
|22.94
|8.83
|15.57
|1
|0
|5
|
Avesh Khan
RR
|16
|15
|54.5
|526
|19
|27/03
|27.68
|9.59
|17.31
|0
|0
|6
|
Arshdeep Singh
PBKS
|14
|14
|50.2
|505
|19
|29/04
|26.57
|10.03
|15.89
|1
|0
|7
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
|15
|15
|58
|546
|18
|11/03
|30.33
|9.41
|19.33
|0
|0
|8
|
Tushar Deshpande
CSK
|13
|13
|48
|424
|17
|27/04
|24.94
|8.83
|16.94
|1
|0
|9
|
Pat Cummins
SRH
|15
|15
|59
|548
|17
|43/3
|32.23
|9.28
|20.82
|0
|0
|10
|
Harshit Rana
KKR
|12
|10
|38.1
|359
|17
|24/03
|21.11
|9.4
|13.47
|0
|0