GT vs LSG LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: GT eye top-two finish; toss at 7 pm IST

GT vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 22, at the ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Why Gujarat Titans are wearing lavender jersey vs LSG today? Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With 18 points from 12 games, the former champions Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs and will look to secure a top-two finish with another win. Their top-order trio — B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler — have been in red-hot form, amassing over 1,700 runs collectively.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, have been knocked out of playoff contention following a string of defeats. Injuries and a lack of form, especially from skipper Rishabh Pant and the domestic bowling unit, have plagued their campaign. The absence of key spinner Digvesh Rathi due to suspension further weakens their chances. With contrasting momentum, GT head into the contest as clear favourites, while LSG aim to salvage pride in their penultimate game.

IPL 2025: GT vs LSG Playing 11

GT playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan

LSG playing 11 (probables): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, William O'Rourke

Impact Player: Shardul Thakur

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE Toss:

The coin toss between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant will take place at 7:00 pm IST today (May 22).

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE Telecast:

The live telecast for the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming:

The live streaming for the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

