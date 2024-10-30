Here's why Kolkata Knight Riders could retain Shreyas Iyer in IPL auction

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will enter the mega auction with several of their star performers already secured through pre-auction retentions as they prepare for the competition over the biggest names. The Knight Riders face a difficult decision regarding which players to retain, given the numerous stars who contributed significantly to their title-winning season last year.

With the deadline to submit the list of retained players on October 31, reports suggest that Shreyas Iyer is most likely to be retained by Kolkata. ALSO READ: Here's why Punjab Kings won't retain any player ahead of IPL 2025 Auction Shreyas Iyer IPL batting and fielding stats YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 115 18 3127 96 32.24 2453 127.48 0 21 271 113 49 0 2024 14 5 351 58* 39 239 146.86 0 2 34 14 10 0 2022 14 1 401 85 30.85 298 134.56 0 3 41 11 5 0 2021 8 3 175 47* 35 171 102.33 0 0 7 5 6 0 2020 17 2 519 88* 34.6 421 123.27 0 3 40 16 6 0 2019 16 1 463 67 30.86 386 119.94 0 3 41 14 8 0 2018 14 3 411 93* 37.36 310 132.58 0 4 29 21 5 0 2017 12 2 338 96 33.8 243 139.09 0 2 36 10 3 0 2016 6 0 30 19 5 43 69.76 0 0 2 1 4 0 2015 14 1 439 83 33.76 342 128.36 0 4 41 21 2 0 KKR will be keen to reacquire most of their players, leveraging the right-to-match cards. However, retention choices will not be straightforward, with players like Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Rinku Singh presenting genuine dilemmas for the team.

With mentor Gautam Gambhir, Ryan ten Doeschate, and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar moving to roles with the Indian national team, KKR will see a refreshed dugout, ultimately bringing a new dynamic to the team at a time when last season’s performance was smooth sailing.

Harbhajan Singh on who should KKR retain

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared his views on who the three-time champions should retain for the upcoming season and KKR’s potential strategy.