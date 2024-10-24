IPL 2025: KL Rahul unlikely to be retained by Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul for LSG over the years KL Rahul Batting and fielding stats for LSG Matches Not out RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST 132 20 4683 132* 45.47 3479 134.61 4 37 400 187 76 7 Questions have arisen about whether Rahul will be among LSG's retained players, his desire to stay with the team, or if he might remain with the squad but lose the captaincy. This speculation follows LSG's disappointing seventh-place finish in IPL 2024, after they reached the playoffs in their first two seasons.

Rahul has been LSG's top scorer over the past three seasons, ranking second in IPL 2022 with 616 runs and leading the team again in 2024 with 520 runs, despite missing the latter part of the 2023 season due to injury. However, his strike rate, which was 136.12 in IPL 2024, has faced criticism as the league has seen higher scoring rates recently.

Following a heavy defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka was seen having a heated discussion with Rahul on the field, raising concerns about Rahul's future. Although the exchange appeared tense, it was reportedly amicable, with Goenka expressing disappointment but affirming Rahul as "family" at an event in Kolkata while remaining non-committal about player retention. October 31 is the deadline for all the ten teams for when they need to submit their lists of retained players to IPL. The teams are allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the auction before the 2025 season, out of which a maximum of five can be capped internationals.