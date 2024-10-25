Russell to Narine: KKR's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

The preparations for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will officially begin with its mega auction later in November, but before that, teams will have to submit their official retention list to BCCI by the end of this month, i.e., October 31, 2024. While all teams are busy finalising their list, one team whose list will be one of the most awaited among the fans would be the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Kolkata-based franchise won their third title after beating SRH in the IPL 2024 final. The team is filled with star players, which means picking the best possible names will require a lot of brainstorming by the team management. But who are the top contenders to make the cut for KKR? Let’s take a look.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell stats for KKR Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 126 20 2484 88* 29.22 174.93 0 11 170 209 35 2024 14 2 222 64* 31.71 185 0 1 20 16 3 2023 14 3 227 42 20.64 145.51 0 0 13 18 6 2022 14 3 335 70* 37.22 174.48 0 1 18 32 2 2021 10 2 183 54 26.14 152.5 0 1 14 14 2 2020 10 0 117 25 13 144.44 0 0 9 9 2 2019 14 4 510 80* 56.66 204.81 0 4 31 52 4 2018 16 3 316 88* 28.72 184.79 0 1 17 31 8 2016 12 1 188 39* 26.85 164.91 0 0 10 15 2 2015 13 2 326 66 36.22 192.89 0 3 35 19 6 2014 2 0 2 1 1 25 0 0 0 0 0 The West Indian hard-hitting all-rounder has been one of the key players in KKR’s recent success. His ability to score quick runs and take wickets in the middle overs makes him a prime candidate for making it to KKR’s official retention list for IPL 2025. As per reports, Russell can be awarded the top spot on the retention list with Rs 18 crore as his contract amount.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer stats for KKR Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 115 18 3127 96 32.24 127.48 0 21 271 113 49 2024 14 5 351 58* 39 146.86 0 2 34 14 10 2023 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2022 14 1 401 85 30.85 134.56 0 3 41 11 5 ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction salary purse, retention rules, and RTM explained The Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to their first title after 2014 and third overall title earlier this year, can be rewarded with the second spot on the retention list for Rs 14 crore. His exceptional leadership skills and ability to control the match's pace in the middle order can prove useful for KKR in their title defence.

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana stats for KKR Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 107 9 2636 87 28.65 135.04 0 18 234 132 24 2024 2 0 42 33 21 123.53 0 0 5 1 0 2023 14 1 413 75 31.77 140.96 0 3 39 20 3 2022 14 1 361 57 27.77 143.82 0 2 29 22 6 2021 17 3 383 80 29.46 121.97 0 2 34 17 4 2020 14 0 352 87 25.14 138.58 0 3 43 12 2 2019 14 1 344 85* 34.4 146.38 0 3 27 21 3 2018 15 2 304 59 23.38 131.03 0 1 26 14 2 One of the most consistent performers for KKR, Rana has been a team man ever since he joined the side. He even led the team during IPL 2023 when Shreyas Iyer got injured before the tournament. Rana can be offered the third spot on the retention list for Rs 11 crore.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine stats for KKR Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 177 4076 4571 180 5/19 25.39 6.73 22.64 7 1 2024 15 330 368 17 2/22 21.65 6.69 19.41 0 0 2023 14 288 383 11 3/33 34.82 7.98 26.18 0 0 2022 14 336 312 9 2/21 34.67 5.57 37.33 0 0 2021 14 336 361 16 4/21 22.56 6.44 21 1 0 2020 10 228 302 5 2/28 60.4 7.94 45.6 0 0 2019 12 266 347 10 2/19 34.7 7.82 26.6 0 0 2018 16 366 467 17 3/18 27.47 7.65 21.52 0 0 2017 16 354 412 10 2/29 41.2 6.98 35.4 0 0 2016 11 257 304 11 3/26 27.63 7.09 23.36 0 0 2015 8 192 234 7 4/19 33.42 7.31 27.42 1 0 2014 16 384 407 21 4/20 19.38 6.35 18.28 2 0 2013 16 384 350 22 4/13 15.9 5.46 17.45 2 0 2012 15 355 324 24 5/19 13.5 5.47 14.79 1 1 The West Indian bowling all-rounder joined KKR in 2012 and has been with them ever since. He was part of KKR’s three title-winning teams. Along with his bowling, he has proved himself as quite an exceptional opener with the ability to score quick runs during the powerplay. It will not be a surprise to anyone if KKR’s team management decides to retain him at the number four spot for Rs 18 crore.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh stats for KKR Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 45 11 893 67* 30.79 143.34 0 4 67 46 30 2024 14 2 168 26 18.67 148.67 0 0 13 8 7 2023 14 6 474 67* 59.25 149.53 0 4 31 29 8 2022 7 2 174 42* 34.8 148.72 0 0 17 7 9 2020 1 0 11 11 11 100 0 0 1 0 1 2019 5 1 37 30 18.5 108.82 0 0 1 2 1 2018 4 0 29 16 7.25 93.54 0 0 4 0 4 KKR Full squad for IPL 2024 and their salary One of the hottest talents in T20 cricket, the explosive middle-order batter has proved himself as a match-winner for KKR in the last couple of seasons. KKR might find it tough to buy him back if they decide to let him go before the auction. Hence, he can be awarded Rs 14 crore with the fifth spot on the retention list.