Samson to Buttler: RR's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

After their initial success, the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals, have failed to reach the same level in the next 16 seasons, as their hunt for a second IPL trophy continues. Led by the late Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals shocked the world by winning IPL 2008 with lesser-known players. However, they failed to catch the lightning the second time, despite having some big names playing for them. Team management will keep all this in mind when they decide on their official retention list before the mega auction for IPL 2025. But what might RR's retention list look like? Let's take a look.
Sanju Samson
The Indian batter has been part of the RR team setup since 2013 and even took over the captaincy in 2021. He led the Royals to their first final since 2008 in 2022, where they lost to debutants Gujarat Titans. Despite all this, RR has a lot of faith in the wicket-keeper batter and is more than likely to retain him at the number one spot for Rs 18 crore.
|Sanju Samson stats for RR
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|167
|19
|4419
|119
|30.69
|138.96
|3
|25
|352
|206
|82
|16
|2024
|15
|4
|531
|86
|48.27
|153.47
|0
|5
|48
|24
|6
|1
|2023
|14
|2
|362
|66*
|30.17
|153.39
|0
|3
|25
|24
|3
|3
|2022
|17
|1
|458
|55
|28.63
|146.79
|0
|2
|43
|26
|14
|2
|2021
|14
|2
|484
|119
|40.33
|136.72
|1
|2
|45
|17
|7
|4
|2020
|14
|1
|375
|85
|28.84
|158.89
|0
|3
|21
|26
|9
|2
|2019
|12
|2
|342
|102*
|34.2
|148.69
|1
|0
|28
|13
|4
|1
|2018
|15
|1
|441
|92*
|31.5
|137.81
|0
|3
|30
|19
|5
|0
|2017
|14
|0
|386
|102
|27.57
|141.39
|1
|2
|32
|19
|4
|0
|2016
|14
|3
|291
|60
|26.45
|112.35
|0
|1
|20
|8
|3
|1
|2015
|14
|1
|204
|76
|20.4
|125.15
|0
|1
|16
|8
|9
|0
|2014
|13
|0
|339
|74
|26.07
|124.17
|0
|2
|25
|17
|5
|2
|2013
|11
|2
|206
|63
|25.75
|115.73
|0
|1
|19
|5
|13
|0
Jos Buttler
The explosive English batter has taken the team over the line on numerous occasions, and his partnership with Jaiswal at the top has proven to be a match-winning combination for RR in recent seasons. Keeping this in mind, he can be handed the number two spot on the retention list for Rs 14 crore.
|Jos Buttler stats for RR
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|107
|12
|3582
|124
|38.11
|147.53
|7
|19
|355
|161
|55
|1
|2024
|11
|2
|359
|107*
|39.89
|140.78
|2
|0
|36
|12
|3
|0
|2023
|14
|0
|392
|95
|28
|139.01
|0
|4
|42
|14
|9
|0
|2022
|17
|2
|863
|116
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|83
|45
|9
|0
|2021
|7
|0
|254
|124
|36.28
|153.01
|1
|0
|27
|13
|3
|0
|2020
|13
|2
|328
|70*
|32.8
|144.49
|0
|2
|27
|16
|6
|0
|2019
|8
|0
|311
|89
|38.87
|151.7
|0
|3
|38
|14
|8
|0
|2018
|13
|3
|548
|95*
|54.8
|155.24
|0
|5
|52
|21
|9
|1
Yuzvendra Chahal
Chahal has been a game-changer for any team he plays for. His ability to turn the ball on any kind of surface makes him a huge asset to the team. On top of all this, he is a consistent performer and a reliable one, making him the best choice for RR for the number three spot on the retention list for Rs 11 crore.
|Yuzvendra Chahal stats for RR
|YEAR
|MAT
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|160
|3521
|4602
|205
|May-40
|22.45
|7.84
|17.18
|6
|1
|2024
|15
|348
|546
|18
|03-Nov
|30.33
|9.41
|19.33
|0
|0
|2023
|14
|317
|432
|21
|Apr-17
|20.57
|8.18
|15.1
|3
|0
|2022
|17
|408
|527
|27
|May-40
|19.52
|7.75
|15.11
|1
|1
Yashasvi Jaiswal
The young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made his name with his ability to switch his game according to the format and provide the team with an attacking start. The southpaw has become a crucial part of the team in recent years and can be offered the number four spot on the retention list for Rs 18 crore.
|Yashasvi Jaiswal stats for RR
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|Career
|52
|2
|1607
|124
|32.14
|150.61
|2
|9
|198
|64
|18
|2024
|15
|1
|435
|104*
|31.07
|155.91
|1
|1
|54
|16
|4
|2023
|14
|1
|625
|124
|48.08
|163.61
|1
|5
|82
|26
|8
|2022
|10
|0
|258
|68
|25.8
|132.99
|0
|2
|28
|10
|2
|2021
|10
|0
|249
|50
|24.9
|148.21
|0
|1
|32
|10
|3
|2020
|3
|0
|40
|34
|13.33
|90.9
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
Trent Boult
The New Zealand pacer has been one of the top wicket-takers in the powerplay in T20 cricket in recent years, making him a must-have player for any team in the world. Boult has opted against the central contract from the New Zealand cricket board to focus on franchise cricket. RR might have a full-season player if they choose to retain him, and if they do, they can offer him the number five spot on the list for Rs 14 crore.
RR full squad for IPL 2024 with salary
|Trent Boult stats for RR
|YEAR
|MAT
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|104
|2337
|3230
|121
|Apr-18
|26.69
|8.29
|19.31
|1
|0
|2024
|16
|320
|443
|16
|01-Mar
|27.69
|8.31
|20
|0
|0
|2023
|10
|228
|312
|13
|Mar-29
|24
|8.21
|17.54
|0
|0
|2022
|16
|372
|492
|16
|Feb-18
|30.75
|7.94
|23.25
|0
|0
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Prasidh Krishna
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹10,00,00,000
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹8,50,00,000
|Trent Boult
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹8,00,00,000
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹6,50,00,000
|R. Ashwin
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹5,00,00,000
|Riyan Parag
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹3,80,00,000
|Navdeep Saini
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹2,60,00,000
|Kuldeep Sen
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000
|Dhruv Jurel
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹20,00,000
|Adam Zampa
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹1,50,00,000
|Donovan Ferreira
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹50,00,000
|Kunal Rathore
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹20,00,000
|Jos Buttler
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹10,00,00,000
|Sanju Samson
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹14,00,00,000
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹4,00,00,000
|Sandeep Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|Avesh Khan
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹10,00,00,000
|Rovman Powell
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹7,40,00,000
|Shubham Dubey
|Indian
|Batter
|₹5,80,00,000
|Nandre Burger
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹50,00,000
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹40,00,000
|Abid Mushtaq
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000