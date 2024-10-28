Samson to Buttler: RR's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

ALSO READ: No KL, nor Stoinis: LSG likely to retain THESE 5 players | IPL 2025 auction After their initial success, the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals, have failed to reach the same level in the next 16 seasons, as their hunt for a second IPL trophy continues. Led by the late Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals shocked the world by winning IPL 2008 with lesser-known players. However, they failed to catch the lightning the second time, despite having some big names playing for them. Team management will keep all this in mind when they decide on their official retention list before the mega auction for IPL 2025. But what might RR’s retention list look like? Let’s take a look.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson stats for RR YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 167 19 4419 119 30.69 138.96 3 25 352 206 82 16 2024 15 4 531 86 48.27 153.47 0 5 48 24 6 1 2023 14 2 362 66* 30.17 153.39 0 3 25 24 3 3 2022 17 1 458 55 28.63 146.79 0 2 43 26 14 2 2021 14 2 484 119 40.33 136.72 1 2 45 17 7 4 2020 14 1 375 85 28.84 158.89 0 3 21 26 9 2 2019 12 2 342 102* 34.2 148.69 1 0 28 13 4 1 2018 15 1 441 92* 31.5 137.81 0 3 30 19 5 0 2017 14 0 386 102 27.57 141.39 1 2 32 19 4 0 2016 14 3 291 60 26.45 112.35 0 1 20 8 3 1 2015 14 1 204 76 20.4 125.15 0 1 16 8 9 0 2014 13 0 339 74 26.07 124.17 0 2 25 17 5 2 2013 11 2 206 63 25.75 115.73 0 1 19 5 13 0 The Indian batter has been part of the RR team setup since 2013 and even took over the captaincy in 2021. He led the Royals to their first final since 2008 in 2022, where they lost to debutants Gujarat Titans. Despite all this, RR has a lot of faith in the wicket-keeper batter and is more than likely to retain him at the number one spot for Rs 18 crore.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler stats for RR YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 107 12 3582 124 38.11 147.53 7 19 355 161 55 1 2024 11 2 359 107* 39.89 140.78 2 0 36 12 3 0 2023 14 0 392 95 28 139.01 0 4 42 14 9 0 2022 17 2 863 116 57.53 149.05 4 4 83 45 9 0 2021 7 0 254 124 36.28 153.01 1 0 27 13 3 0 2020 13 2 328 70* 32.8 144.49 0 2 27 16 6 0 2019 8 0 311 89 38.87 151.7 0 3 38 14 8 0 2018 13 3 548 95* 54.8 155.24 0 5 52 21 9 1 ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction salary purse, retention rules, and RTM explained The explosive English batter has taken the team over the line on numerous occasions, and his partnership with Jaiswal at the top has proven to be a match-winning combination for RR in recent seasons. Keeping this in mind, he can be handed the number two spot on the retention list for Rs 14 crore.

More From This Section

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal stats for RR YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W Career 160 3521 4602 205 May-40 22.45 7.84 17.18 6 1 2024 15 348 546 18 03-Nov 30.33 9.41 19.33 0 0 2023 14 317 432 21 Apr-17 20.57 8.18 15.1 3 0 2022 17 408 527 27 May-40 19.52 7.75 15.11 1 1 Chahal has been a game-changer for any team he plays for. His ability to turn the ball on any kind of surface makes him a huge asset to the team. On top of all this, he is a consistent performer and a reliable one, making him the best choice for RR for the number three spot on the retention list for Rs 11 crore.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal stats for RR YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT Career 52 2 1607 124 32.14 150.61 2 9 198 64 18 2024 15 1 435 104* 31.07 155.91 1 1 54 16 4 2023 14 1 625 124 48.08 163.61 1 5 82 26 8 2022 10 0 258 68 25.8 132.99 0 2 28 10 2 2021 10 0 249 50 24.9 148.21 0 1 32 10 3 2020 3 0 40 34 13.33 90.9 0 0 2 2 1 The young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made his name with his ability to switch his game according to the format and provide the team with an attacking start. The southpaw has become a crucial part of the team in recent years and can be offered the number four spot on the retention list for Rs 18 crore.

Trent Boult