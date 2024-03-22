Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Impact player to mentor: What will be Dhoni's role for CSK in IPL 2024?

Impact player to mentor: What will be Dhoni's role for CSK in IPL 2024?

Dhoni, through a Facebook post, before joining the CSK pre-season camp, had said that he is going to be in a new role in the new season

MS Dhoni new role for CSK from mentor to impact player in IPL 2024
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
It is going to be a tough ask for all the fans of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) not to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of the side. He stepped down and passed the baton to young Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday, March 21.

However, this does not mean that Dhoni will sidestep altogether and will not be available for selection as a player. If not as a pure wicket-keeper batter, could he still play as an impact player? Dhoni, through a Facebook post before joining the CSK pre-season camp, had said that he was going to be in a new role in the new season. There are a lot of questions and a lot many permutations and combinations as far as Dhoni's new role is concerned.

MS Dhoni as wicket-keeper batter for Chennai Super Kings
 
The best fit for Dhoni as of now is to play as a wicket-keeper batter. Chennai does not have a better wicket-keeper batter than Mahi himself. He is a proven product, and he played that role perfectly well under Virat Kohli's captaincy for India in ODIs and T20Is.

MS Dhoni as Impact Player for CSK

Assuming that Dhoni does not want to be on the field because he is carrying a knee issue and could only be available as a batter, the veteran can also be tried and tested as an impact player. In that case, young Avanish Aravelly could be given the charge of the gloves as he is a good up-and-coming gloveman, and Dhoni could come in crucial situations to steer the team home with the bat.
 
Dhoni as mentor of Chennai

MSD could just let the team play and become a permanent mentor as well. Dhoni has already donned the hat of a mentor for the Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup in 2021. However, that was not a successful stint, and knowing Dhoni, he likes to take any challenge head-on. This could be his biggest challenge to guide a comparatively younger unit in a menacingly competitive league to the title.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

