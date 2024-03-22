IPL 2024: Aussie spinner Adam Zampa withdraws from Rajasthan Royals squad

Rajasthan Royals were on Thursday dealt a big blow when leg-spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons, a report said.



ALSO READ: IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast

Zampa, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of last year's auction for Rs 1.5 crore, has withdrawn his name following a busy season for Australia. Zampa's manager confirmed the development to ESPNCricinfo.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The right-arm spinner was a part of Rajasthan's troika of spinners including India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

He played six matches last season for the 2008 winners, claiming eight wickets at 23.50 including 3/22 in Rajasthan Royals' win against Chennai Super Kings.

Zampa's withdrawal depletes Rajasthan's bowling attack further since they are already without fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon late in February and was subsequently ruled out of this year's IPL.



Check Indian premier League 2024 full schedule here



Check Indian Premier League 2024 latest news here



Check Indian Premier League 2024 points table here