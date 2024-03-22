IPL 2024 FAQ: Double bouncers to smart play system, all you need to know





Each year the Indian Premier League (IPL) comes up with rules which lead to more excitement in the already enthralling experience of cricket provided by the richest cricket league in the world. For IPL 2024 too, the IPL Governing Council (GC) has made several changes to the existing rules and introduced new ones as well.

What is double bouncer rule?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced the double bouncer rule first in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2024). After the successful results that it somewhat balances the game, the IPL GC has taken it forward to the biggest cricket league as well.

In T20Is, only one bouncer per over is allowed. However, in Tests and ODIs, two bouncers are allowed.

What is smart play system?

Smart Play System is to IPL 2024 what Impact Player was to IPL 2023. This is something that has not been tried before in any form of cricket and would be a new addition to the viewers. According to IPL GC, this will help umpires make quick and accurate decisions.





The claim has been generated from the fact that the third-umpire during the Decision Review System (DRS) will be able to have the help of the hawk-eye providing company's team members, who will be seated in the same room as him.

The company, through its eight high-quality and high-speed camera set-up, will give the umpire angles previously unseen in the referral system in cricket.

What is stop clock rule in IPL 2024?

There will be no provision of a Stop Clock in IPL 2024. Stop Clock, introduced first by the Caribbean Premier League and tried and tested by the International Cricket Council.

Retired Out Batter Cannot Bat in Second Super Over