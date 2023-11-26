Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by LSG

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by LSG

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released eight players and are yet the team with the least amount of money in their purse heading into the IPL 2024 auction

New Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants. Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
The Lucknow Super Giants made no big changes to their team ahead of the IPL 2024 auction as they released eight players on the retention day, Sunday, November 26, 2023. Among the eight players, only Daniel Sams and Jaydev Unadkat were big names while others were Indian domestic players who made no difference to the playing 11 selection calls. 

Courtesy of these releases, the Super Giants are now left with Rupees 13.9 crore heading into the auction, scheduled for December 19 at the Coco-Cola arena in Dubai. They have eight slots to fill and only one of which is overseas. They will be going all-out for Rachin Ravindra. With Rupsee 13.9 crore, they are also the team with the least amount of money in the purse. The team had earlier traded Avesh Khan for Devdutt Padikkal with Rajasthan Royals. 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Released Players List

Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karun Nair

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Retained Players List

KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (From RR), Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen Ul Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan. 

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

