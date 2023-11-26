Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans

The biggest runpour going around was the release of their skipper Hardik Pandya. However, the Gujarat Titans stuck to him and released a total of eight players

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans celebrates with teammates after the wicket of K L Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Gujarat Titans did not release Hardik Pandya before announcing their final retained list on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This comes after rumours of Mumbai Indians poaching Hardik from the Titans by showcasing money power. However, that did not materialise, at least as far as the retention day is concerned. 

Among the released overseas players by Gujarat Titans are the West Indian duo of Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith and Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka. Yash Dayal, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel and Pradeep Sangwan are the Indian players who complete the list of eight released players from the Titans. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Kane Williamson, even after suffering from many injuries has been retained by the Titans, meaning they have him for a bigger role in the squad than just being part of the playing 11. Going into the auction on December 19, 2023, in Dubai’s Coco-Cola arena, Titans would have Rupees 28.85 crore to fill the nine slots in their squad. 

Gujarat Titans (GT) Released Players List

Yash Dayal, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka

Gujarat Titans (GT) Retained Players List

Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by SRH

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Punjab Kings

IPL 2024 auction: Hardik Pandya traded to MI after retentions, say reports

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RCB

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueIPLIPL auctionGujarat TitansHardik PandyaBS Web ReportsKane Williamson

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story