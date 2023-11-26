Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Punjab Kings

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings released Shahrukh Khan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, two of the players who performed really well for the team in the last season

BS Web Team New Delhi
Punjab Kings. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Punjab Kings shocked one and all as they did not release an out-of-form Sam Curran and rather chose to bid goodbye to Shahrukh Khan. The reason for Shahrukh’s release is that he is getting big money (Rs 9 crore) and at that price, the Kings could get 2-3 domestic players.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been out of form ever since the IPL and his ouster was therefore a foregone conclusion. They also let go of Matthew Short, someone they had brought in with much hope ahead of the last season. 

Apart from these two names, the exclusion of all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, who was part of the 2022 Under-19 World Cup-winning Indian team, was also a bit of a shocker. 
After releasing six players, Punjab are left with a balance of Rupees 29. 10 crore in their purse to spend on December 19, the scheduled date for the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. 

Punjab Kings Released Players List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Dhanda, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short

Punjab Kings Retained Players List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 auction: Hardik Pandya traded to MI after retentions, say reports

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RCB

IPL 2024 auction: Captain Hardik Pandya retained by Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueIPLIPL auctionPunjab KingsBS Web ReportsCricket

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story