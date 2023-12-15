Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 Auction: Players Sunrisers Hyderabad would eye for a perfect squad

IPL 2024 Auction: Players Sunrisers Hyderabad would eye for a perfect squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad released their biggest buy Harry Brook and many other players. With Rs 34 crore in purse, the Orange brigade would be looking to fill six slots

Wanindu Hasaranga. Photo: IPL
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad have not been able to settle on a perfect combination ever since they let go of the likes of David Warner, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson. Every year the squad seems promising, and every year there is a problem at the end. This time around, they will be guided by Daniel Vettori, a methodist in his approach, who likes to build things slowly and steadily.

It is thanks to this approach of the former Kiwi captain that the Hyderabad side did not let go of all their assets and discarded only those whom they thought did not fit their style of play at their home ground of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

With Rs 34 crore in their pockets, the Sun group-led ownership would be going for nothing less than the best. They have six slots left. Here’s what they need for the IPL 2024.

In Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Glenn Phillips, they have three solid overseas batters, and thus they require an overseas bowler. They have three overseas vacancies. No doubt they have Marco Jansen, but who does not like variety and quality replacements?

Wanindu Hasaranga

Since they have let go of Adil Rashid, a quality overseas or Indian spinner will always be on their radar. Since Washington Sundar, Phillips, and Markram can bowl spin and bat well, they would be in search of a pure leg-break bowler, and that is when Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the picture.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai, the rising Afghan all-rounder, who had to his name more than 350 runs in the middle order and can bowl fast at the top, could be a great replacement choice in case any of the overseas players fail.

Apart from that, Shivam Mavi, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc would be on the radar of the Orange brigade as well.

Retained Players

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande

Best Probable Playing 11 If They Get What They Want in IPL 2024 Auction

Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen/ Wanindu Hasaranga, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

