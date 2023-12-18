IPL 2024 auction: Top five Indian players who can trigger bidding war

Indian players have always been influential in every Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. However, this year, there are not many Indian-capped players up for grabs. The teams have chosen not to release set players and have opted to wait until the mega auction next year. Nevertheless, even among the few released capped Indian players, many hold the potential of creating a bidding war at the IPL 2024 auction on December 19, 2023.

Harshal Patel

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nicknamed 'Purple Patel' after his terrific season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2021, Harshal Patel was a sought-after player until the last IPL. However, his stocks fell so much that he was released from the RCB ahead of this season’s auction. Perhaps he was not worth the price they paid for him in the 2022 mini-auction, but Harshal has once again come into the limelight by guiding Haryana to their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy with a match-winning spell.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders after an average season and more so because the team, under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir, were going for a clean-up of the stacks, to bring in fresh stocks.

Shardul, who was India’s leading wicket-taker in the period from the 2019 World Cup to the start of the Asia Cup 2023, is a multi-dimensional player who could offer his services with the bat as well. Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and RCB might be interested in him, and he is sure to create a bidding war.

Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi, a product of the Kolkata Knight Riders and a promising young pacer, seemed to have lost his sheen at the Gujarat Titans. Now heading into a fresh auction, he still holds the potential of being a wicket-taker. He might go for runs but is sure to take wickets. All that Mavi needs is great management to handle his workload and rotation while playing. Thus, many teams on the lookout for an out-and-out pacer might consider him.

Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya’s story was one of rags to riches while part of the Rajasthan Royals set-up. He even went on to play for India. But at Delhi Capitals, he remained ineffective. Now, totally out of favour, this IPL might bring a change of fortunes. Purely on his IPL plaudits, Sakariya can create a bidding war.

Manish Pandey and Karun Nair

Manish Pandey and Karun Nair have a great pedigree and experience behind them. Both have played at the highest level and both have lived the IPL dream, Manish more so than Nair. Some teams need experienced middle-order batters, and Pandey and Nair might be in for a bit of a clash for them in the auction room.