Check IPL 2024 auction date, timings, live streaming and channels details

IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai and the bidding process starts at 1 PM IST. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

The much-awaited players' auction for the 2024 season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) will take place on Tuesday (December 19) in Dubai. It will be for the time that the IPL auction will take place outside India. After Hardik Pandya's bombshell trading ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, all the franchisees will be eyeing to strengthen their squad.





Check all news related to Indian Premier League here While Mitchell Starc is eyeing a comeback to the World's biggest league after nine years, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and South Africa's Gerald Coetzee are likely to trigger a bidding war during the IPM 2024 auction tomorrow, which starts at 1 PM IST.

How many players are up for grabs in IPL 2024 auction?

A total of 333 players have been shortlisted for the 2024 IPL auction.

How many overseas players are listed for the IPL 2024 auction?

A total of 119 overseas players and 2 cricketers from associate nations will go under the hammer in the IPL 2024 Players' auction.

How many Indian players will be up for grabs for the IPL 2024 auction?

A total of 214 players from India have been shortlisted for the IPL 2024 auction.

How many uncapped players are listed in the IPL 2024 auction pool?

A total of 215 players and 2 from associate nations have been listed in the IPL 2024 auction pool.

Check all news related to Chennai Super Kings here



How many vacant slots are available for the franchisees to be filled?

A maximum of 77 slots are now available among all the 10 IPL teams, with up to 30 slots being slotted for overseas players.

Check all news related to Kolkata Knight Riders here



How many players have listed themselves for Rs 2 crore base price?

A total of 23 players have listed themselves for Rs 2 crore base price.

Check all news related to Sunrisers Hyderabad here



How many players have listed themselves for Rs 1.5 crore base price?

A total of 13 players have listed themselves for Rs 1.5 crore base price in IPL 2024 auction.

Check all news related to Royal Challengers Bangalore here



How many players have listed themselves in Rs 1 crore base price?

A total of 14 players have listed themselves for Rs 1 crore base price for IPL 2024 mini auction.

Check all news related to Rajasthan Royals here



IPL 2024 auction live telecast and live streaming details

When will IPL 2024 auction take place?

IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai.

At what time will IPL 2024 begin in Dubai, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

IPL 2024 auction will begin at 1 PM IST.



Check all news related to Lucknow Super Giants here



Which TV channels will live telecast the IPL 2024 auction in India?

Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD, and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD will live telecast IPL 2024 in India.

Check all news related to Delhi Capitals here



How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 mini-auction in India?