IPL 2024 auction: Mumbai Indians eye impact players in limited budget

In Rs 17.75 crore, Mumbai Indians would want to buy nine players, four of whom could be overseas to complete their squad at the IPL 2024 auction

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season and auction, one team that has created the buzz is Mumbai Indians. First, they robbed Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans and removed Rohit Sharma from captaincy, creating chaos among their fans. Heading into the auction, they would now need nine players, four of which could be overseas and all of them must fit in the Rs 17.75 crore they have in their bank. 

Thus Mumbai’s strategy at the IPL 2024 auction could be a case strategy in itself. 

Purse Remaining- Rs 17.75 crore
Slots Available- 9, Overseas- 4

Mumbai have two set openers in Ishan Kishan and Rohit. They have a solid number three in Tilak Varma and number four in Suryakumar Yadav. At five they now have Hardik who can play the finisher’s role alongside Tim David at six. Thus they need a player who can play at seven and bowl a few overs as well. 

Their four bowlers are all set in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Jason Behrendorff. However, apart from Bumrah, one can be called world-class as of now. Thus Mumbai would be looking for an out-and-out fast bowler and classic spinner. 

Mitchell Starc

Among overseas players, they have no one to show for as a popular name and hence the fast bowler they would be going for might be a popular one in that regard. Mitchell Starc and Lockie Ferguson are two names that they could go for. 

Keshav Maharaj and Wanindu Hasaranaga

Apart from Chawla, they do not have a quality spinner and that is when Wanindu Hasaranag and Keshav Maharaj come into play. Both are unorthodox in the sense that they do not bowl off-spin and are therefore hard to pick by batters. 

Indian players to target

With four overseas picks done, they will eye five Indians. Sumit Kumar and Ankit Kumar from Haryana and Arsalan Khan from Chandigarh would be on their radar and so would be Atit Seth from Baroda.

Retained Players 

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff

Best Probable playing 11 if they get what they want in IPL 2024 auction

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

