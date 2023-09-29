Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Bobat named Royal Challengers Bangalore's new director of cricket

IPL 2024: Bobat named Royal Challengers Bangalore's new director of cricket

Bobat is a hugely influential figure who has played a significant part in one of English cricket's most enthralling years as a performance director

BS Web Team New Delhi
Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday announced Mo Bobat as the new director of cricket of the franchise. Bobat would replace New Zealand's Mike Hesson, who was RCB's helm of affairs since 2019. 

Bobat and RCB head coach Andy Flower have previously worked together with England, and now, coming together again, they will look to recreate glorious days at RCB. However, it remains to be seen whether these changes will end the trophy drought of 16 years for the most-followed IPL franchise RCB.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Who is Mo Bobat, the new RCB director of cricket?

Bobat is a hugely influential figure who has played a significant part in one of English cricket’s most enthralling years as a performance director. The 40-year-old has been with the England and Wales Cricket Board for 12 years and as the Performance Director since 2019. He has played a crucial role in helping to establish England’s revolutionary approach. During Bobat's tenure as performance director, England lifted the T20 International and ODI World Cups and delivered a pulsating Ashes performance.

Bobat key skills

Bobat has led the identification, development and preparation of England’s extensive pool of players across formats. With RCB, he will oversee all talent recruitment and performance plans, aiming to establish the cultural and high-performance foundations for sustained success. 

While taking up the new role of the RCB, Bobat acknowledged the work done by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar for the stability and consistency of the team in recent years.

"I’m excited and proud to join RCB as Director of Cricket. RCB is one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, with a renowned fan base. To serve them will be a huge honour, Bobat said in a press statement. 

"It’s important to acknowledge the work of both Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, for the stability and consistency they provided over recent years,” he also added.

Also Read

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

IPL 2024: New coaching staff for RCB; Hesson, Bangar contracts not renewed

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out today's CSK vs GT match too?

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants rope in Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach

IPL 2024: Mitchell Starc likely to return to IPL fold after eight years

Three IPL teams looking to unlock value by public listing, raising PE funds

IND vs IRE: Rinku Singh terms IPL 2023 'five sixes feat' as life changing

IPL 2024: Ex-chief selector MSK Prasad joins LSG as strategic consultant

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreIPLCricketsports

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story