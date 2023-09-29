IPL 2024: Bobat named Royal Challengers Bangalore's new director of cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday announced Mo Bobat as the new director of cricket of the franchise. Bobat would replace New Zealand's Mike Hesson, who was RCB's helm of affairs since 2019.





Who is Mo Bobat, the new RCB director of cricket?



Bobat is a hugely influential figure who has played a significant part in one of English cricket’s most enthralling years as a performance director. The 40-year-old has been with the England and Wales Cricket Board for 12 years and as the Performance Director since 2019. He has played a crucial role in helping to establish England’s revolutionary approach. During Bobat's tenure as performance director, England lifted the T20 International and ODI World Cups and delivered a pulsating Ashes performance.



Bobat key skills



Bobat has led the identification, development and preparation of England’s extensive pool of players across formats. With RCB, he will oversee all talent recruitment and performance plans, aiming to establish the cultural and high-performance foundations for sustained success.

While taking up the new role of the RCB, Bobat acknowledged the work done by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar for the stability and consistency of the team in recent years.

"I’m excited and proud to join RCB as Director of Cricket. RCB is one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, with a renowned fan base. To serve them will be a huge honour, Bobat said in a press statement.

"It’s important to acknowledge the work of both Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, for the stability and consistency they provided over recent years,” he also added.