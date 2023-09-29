IPL 2024: Bobat named Royal Challengers Bangalore's new director of cricket

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here
Who is Mo Bobat, the new RCB director of cricket?
Bobat is a hugely influential figure who has played a significant part in one of English cricket’s most enthralling years as a performance director. The 40-year-old has been with the England and Wales Cricket Board for 12 years and as the Performance Director since 2019. He has played a crucial role in helping to establish England’s revolutionary approach. During Bobat's tenure as performance director, England lifted the T20 International and ODI World Cups and delivered a pulsating Ashes performance.
RCB appoints Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket for IPL.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 29, 2023
Bobat has led the identification, development and preparation of England’s extensive pool of players across formats. With RCB, he will oversee all talent recruitment and performance plans, aiming to establish the cultural and high-performance foundations for sustained success.