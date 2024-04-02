Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: DC vs KKR head-to-head, Vizag pitch report and weather forecast

IPL 2024: DC vs KKR head-to-head, Vizag pitch report and weather forecast

Capitals vs Knight Riders head-to-head: Delhi and Kolkata have played against each other in 33 occasions so far, and both the teams have won 16 games each while one match was abandoned due to rain.

DC vs KKR head to head record in IPL.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
In Match 16 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3 (Wednesday). Both the teams are coming into the match with a win. Tomorrow's match will be Delhi's second and last home match in Vizag. Delhi will play remaining of their five home games at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

DC vs KKR Head to head in IPL history

Matches played: 33
DC won: 16
KKR won: 16
Tie: 00
No result: 0

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Delhi vs Kolkata head-to-head in Vizag

The DC vs KKR match on April 3 will be the first time when the two teams play a T20 match at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens

At the Eden Gardens, which is a home ground of Kolkata, Delhi managed to win only two matches out of 9.

Matches played: 9
DC won: 2
KKR won: 7

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Total matches played: 11
DC won: 5
KKR won: 5
Abandoned: 1

Delhi Capitals team
Vizag stadium stats
  • Matches Played: 14
  • Matches Won Batting First: 7
  • Matches Won Batting Second: 7
  • Matches Won Winning Toss: 7
  • Matches Won Losing Toss: 7
  • No result: 0
  • Highest Team Total: 206/4
  • Lowest Team Total: 92
  • Average First Innings Total: 158
  • Highest Total Successfully Chased: 173
DC vs KKR Head to head venue and country-wise
At Venues Matches Played KKR won DC won Tie No result Abandoned
Arun Jaitley Stadium 11 5 5 - - 1
Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
Eden Gardens 9 7 2 - - -
Kingsmead 1 - 1 - - -
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 - - - -
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3 2 1 - - -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 - - - -
SuperSport Park 1 - 1 - - -
The Wanderers Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
In Countries Matches Played KKR won DC won Tie No result Abandoned
India 25 13 11 - - 1
South Africa 3 - 3 - - -
United Arab Emirates 5 3 2 - - -


Vizag pitch report for DC vs KKR match

The Vizag wicket was true for batters in the first innings after two-three overs. In the second innings, though, pitch offered some sponge bounce which helped the pacers. However, dew did play a role in the latter half of the second innings during DC vs CSK match on March 31.

Vishakhapatnam weather forecat during DC vs KKR IPL match

There is no chance of rainfall in Vizag on April 3. However, the temperatures will hover around 33 degree celcius with humidity at 80 per cent in the evening, according to accuweather.com.

Topics :Delhi CapitalsKolkata Knight RidersIndian Premier League

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

