IPL 2024 today's match: GT vs SRH Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In today's match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both the teams have won one and lost one match in the league so far.





Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here However, while Sunrisers are coming on the back of a historic win, Gujarat were taken to the cleaners by the Chennai Super Kings. Both the teams have settled on playing 11s and expecting changes in them would be hard to expect.

IPL 2024: GT vs SRH Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 probables

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Player- Umran Malik/ T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans team Playing 11 probables

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player- Spencer Johnson/ Vijay Shankar

GT vs SRH head-to-head

Total matches played: 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 1

Gujarat Titans won: 2

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Gujarat Titans full squad

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Matthew Wade

IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the Match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 12 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the GT vs SRH live toss take place on Sunday (March 31)?

In IPL 2024, GT vs SRH live toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

At what time will the GT vs SRH live match start on March 31?

The Gujarat vs Hyderabad live match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the GT vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the GT vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the GT vs SRH IPL match in India for free.