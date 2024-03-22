Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 live telecast: Star Sports to provide sign language feed

IPL 2024 live telecast: Star Sports to provide sign language feed

The Indian Premier League 2024 will have a sign language feed and descriptive commentary for the deaf, hard-of-hearing and visually-impaired fans.

MS Dhoni. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will have a sign language feed and descriptive commentary for the deaf, hard-of-hearing and visually-impaired fans.

The official broadcaster of the T20 league, Star Sports, said in a release on Thursday that it will work with India Signing Hands (ISH News) to curate customised commentary.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In consultation with specialists on-boarded by ISH, the feed will provide ball-by-ball updates using the Indian sign language, as well as regular verbal score updates.
 

What makes it even more special is its ability to engage with visually impaired fans with commentators describing every moment of the game along with regular verbal score updates, said the broadcaster.

The 17th edition of the T20 tournament gets underway in Chennai on Friday with the five-time winners and defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

IPL 2024 opening ceremony live timing, performers list, live streaming

Women's Premier League 2024 playoffs schedule, live match time, streaming

Indian Street Premier League: Toss to Powerplay - rules, format explained

Women's Premier League winners list, runners-up, key stats of WPL 2024

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru schedule, match time, SWOT Analysis

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings, full schedule, match time, SWOT analysis

Indian Premier League's return to kickstart two-month spending boom

Kohli is coming in fresh, which is what we are excited about: RCB's Bobat

Why IPL player pay has not grown in sync with BCCI and franchise revenue?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueStar Sports

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story