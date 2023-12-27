Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Millionaire after auctions, RR's Shubham Dubey wants to buy house

IPL 2024: Millionaire after auctions, RR's Shubham Dubey wants to buy house

Shubam Dubey's life took a turn for the better when Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs 5.60 crore in the recent IPL player auction

Shubham Dubey, IPL 2024
Press Trust of India Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shubam Dubey's life took a turn for the better when Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs 5.60 crore in the recent IPL player auction, and that sunny moment has washed away all those early turmoil in the Vidarbha man's life.

Dubey, an aggressive middle-order batter who impressed in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a strike rate of 185, had seen his father taking up odd jobs like selling paan to buy a cricket kit for him.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

But now the struggle is behind the family, and Dubey was understandably delighted.

"My family couldn't afford to buy a cricket kit but my father still got me one. But they never forced me to do something else despite our struggling financial situation.

"My father is a modest man who took up odd jobs to support the family, right from operating a paan stall to working as a hotel manager to getting into real estate," Dubey said in a Royals media release.

Now, Dubey wanted to buy a house for his family.

"I've found my biggest supporters in my family. My twin brother took care of the house financially without letting the pressure affect me, my parents were right behind me. When I was injured and out of action for a while, they kept me in a positive state of mind.

"I want to give them the comfort and happiness they deserve. So, I wish to first buy a house for the family," added Dubey.

Meeting Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal gave him a much-needed opening to higher-level cricket.

"One of my uncle's friends suggested I should get enrolled in to 'Advocate XI' that trains talented young kids who can't afford to pay fees. It was there that I first saw Fazal.

"His personality, the confidence he carried and the way everyone treated him with so much respect made me feel I wanted to reach that level too. He's also a left-handed batter. So, I could relate to him even more."

Dubey now wants to meet former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara, the RR Director of Cricket and Head Coach.

"I have followed Sanga sir's journey till his retirement and he is such a respected figure in the cricketing fraternity.

"He was also a lefty like me. So, just being around him will surely be a learning experience for me," he said.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IND vs AFG T20s: Hardik Pandya to miss Afghanistan series - reports

IPL 2024: Afghanistan unlikely to give NOCs for Mujeeb, Naveen and Farooqi

Starc will be X-factor, leader of KKR attack in IPL 2024: Mentor Gambhir

Pat Cummins wants to use IPL as preparation for T20 World Cup 2024

IPL 2024: Joseph was one of our top three targets - RCB Director of Cricket

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajasthan RoyalsIndian Premier LeagueIPL auction

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story