IPL 2024: Pandya's MI plays first intra-squad practice game without Rohit

The Hardik Pandya-Rohit Sharma saga continues to unfold with many layers ahead of the first match of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Playing their only Intra-Squad game before their season opener against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 23, MI rested their former and Indian cricket team's current captain Rohit Sharma in what was a closed-door activity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the huddle before the game, Pandya was seen hugging Rohit by getting out of the huddle. There were other videos posted by the franchise in which Rohit was seen talking with Pandya.





Mumbai Indians in huddle during intra-squad match in IPL 2024. Photo: MI Mark Boucher, Head Coach, laid down the goals for the practice game and reiterated the long-term objectives for the season.

Rohit on customised training program

Rohit Sharam has been on a customised training programme since he joined the team on Monday, March 18, the franchise revealed in a press release.

"It involves simulated net sessions, mobility and strength and conditioning sessions, for the past 3 days, hence stayed back in Mumbai to focus on his pre-season program. Rohit did not take part in the practice game held today," said MI.

Rohit finds joy in the debuts of youngsters

Rohit on the other hand was busy showing his happiness for the youngsters who debuted in Test cricket for India during the five-match series against England.

"Personally, mujhe inke saath kaam karke bahut maza aya. Jitne bhi young ladke the... sab kaafi chulbule the. (I loved playing with them. All of them are very mischievous)," Rohit said on his Instagram handle "Team Ro".

"I knew most of them well what their strengths are and how they want to play the game. It was just for me to give them comfort by talking about how good they are and the good things they have done in the past. The way they responded to me and Rahul bhai (coach Rahul Dravid) was superb," he added.