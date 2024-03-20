Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as Shami's replacement

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as Shami's replacement

Shami has not played competitive cricket since last year's ODI World Cup final here, which India lost by six wickets against Australia

Mohammed Shami Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
Gujarat Titans have roped in Kerala medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for injured senior Indian seamer Mohammed Shami, the Indian Premier League said on Wednesday.

Shami recently underwent a successful Achilles heel surgery in London for his right heel problem.

He is expected to be undergoing rehabilitation for almost the whole of IPL 2024, thus ruling him out of the entire event.

Shami has not played competitive cricket since last year's ODI World Cup final here, which India lost by six wickets against Australia.
 

As for Warrier, the 32-year-old has played five IPL matches since 2019, grabbing two wickets at an economy of 7.88.

"Shami the veteran Indian pacer recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering," read a statement from IPL.

"His replacement, Sandeep Warrier, has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 Lac."

GT will be his fourth IPL franchise, having previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

GT will play their IPL 2024 opener against Mumbai Indians on March 24 here.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

