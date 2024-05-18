IPL 2024 Playoffs teams, schedule, venues, live streaming & telecast

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
- Rajasthan Royals (RR)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
- MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
- Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
|IPL 2024 playoffs full schedule, format and match timings
|Matches
|Teams
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Qualifier 1
|KKR vs TBD
|21st May
|19:30:00
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Eliminator
|Third and fourth placed team on points table
|22nd May
|19:30:00
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Qualifier 2
|Losing team in Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator
|24th May
|19:30:00
|MA Chidhambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Final
|Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator
|26th May
|19:30:00
|MA Chidhambaram Stadium, Chennai
When will IPL 2024 playoffs start?
IPL 2024 playoffs will start on May 21 with two teams locking horns in qualifier 1?
What is the venue of IPL 2024 playoffs?
The venue for qualifier 1 and Eliminator is Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
What is the venue of IPL 2024 Qualifier 2?
The Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 will be played on May 24 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
On what date will IPL 2024 final take place?
IPL 2024 final between winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will be played on May 26 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Which TV Channels will live telecast IPL 2024 playoffs and final?
Star Sports will live telecast IPL 2024 playoffs and final on Television.
How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2024 final and playoffs online?
Jion Cinema will live stream IPL 2024 final and playoffs on website and its application.