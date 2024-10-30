IPL 2025 Auction: SunRisers Hyderabad set to retain these 5 players

Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy are set to be retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad as the franchise's final two capped players ahead of the 2025 IPL auction. According to ESPNcricinfo, Head is likely to be retained for INR 14 crore, while Reddy will receive INR 6 crore.

Earlier, ESPNcricinfo had revealed that SRH had planned to retain Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore), Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore), and Abhishek Sharma (INR 14 crore). They have the option to use a Right-to-Match card to buy back one of their uncapped players at the auction. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Delhi Capitals could retain Rishabh Pant Players set to be retained by SRH ahead of IPL 2025 auction - Heinrich Klaasen Pat Cummins Abhishek Sharma Travis Head Nitish Reddy With these two players, SRH will complete its five capped retentions, securing the star players that made last season's run to the final possible for the side. These retentions however, will deduct INR 75 crore from their total INR 120 crore purse.Earlier, ESPNcricinfo had revealed that SRH had planned to retain Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore), Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore), and Abhishek Sharma (INR 14 crore). They have the option to use a Right-to-Match card to buy back one of their uncapped players at the auction.Heinrich KlaasenPat CumminsAbhishek SharmaTravis HeadNitish Reddy

October 31 is the deadline for all ten franchises to submit their retained players list. The IPL allows up to six retentions before the 2025 mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players. Retentions come with set minimum purse deductions – INR 18 crore for the first player, INR 14 crore for the second, INR 11 crore for the third, INR 18 crore for the fourth, and INR 14 crore for the fifth – though teams may pay players more than these amounts. Cummins set to remain SRH skipper

Cummins is set to remain SRH's captain, having led the team, alongside coach Daniel Vettori, to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.