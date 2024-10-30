IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Delhi Capitals could retain Rishabh Pant

Business Standard
Delhi Capitals reached their first-ever final in 2020, but in the last season, they missed the playoffs by net run rate, finishing with seven wins, seven losses, and 14 points.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) retentions, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recommended that Delhi Capitals keep Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, and Jake Fraser-McGurk.
 
In the 2024 IPL season, Pant scored 446 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 155.40. All-rounder Axar Patel featured in 14 matches, contributing 235 runs at a 131.28 strike rate and taking 11 wickets with an economy rate of 24.00.
 
 
Tristan Stubbs played all 14 matches, amassing 378 runs at a strike rate of 190.91. Jake Fraser-McGurk, who debuted in 2024, scored 330 runs in nine matches with a remarkable strike rate of 234.04. 
Rishabh Pant IPL batting and fielding stats
YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 111 17 3284 128* 35.31 2205 148.93 1 18 296 154 75 23
2024 13 2 446 88* 40.55 287 155.4 0 3 36 25 11 5
2022 14 2 340 44 30.91 224 151.79 0 0 35 16 8 4
2021 16 4 419 58* 34.91 326 128.52 0 3 42 10 10 3
2020 14 3 343 56 31.18 301 113.95 0 1 31 9 13 0
2019 16 3 488 78* 37.53 300 162.66 0 3 37 27 18 6
2018 14 1 684 128* 52.61 394 173.6 1 5 68 37 4 2
2017 14 0 366 97 26.14 221 165.61 0 2 28 24 8 3
2016 10 2 198 69 24.75 152 130.26 0 1 19 6 3 0
  Harbhajan Singh on who should DC retain ahead of IPL 2025 Auction  Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared his views on who Delhi Capitals should retain for the upcoming season and DC’s potential strategy.
 
“We have heard a lot of speculation on whether Rishabh Pant will be retained or not. Time will tell, but if I were part of the management, I would retain him. Rishabh Pant should be retained. Axar Patel should be retained. Stubbs should be retained. And the fourth player to be retained will be Fraser-McGurk. If a fifth player is to be retained, then it could be Mitch Marsh. Apart from that, I think there is no other player that you would want to retain. Out of those five players, I believe Delhi Capitals should retain at least four of them,” Harbhajan said on the Star Sports show.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

