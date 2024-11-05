IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players signed up for 204 vacant slots

As the cricket fans and IPL franchises wait for the IPL 2025 mega auction, a total of 1,574 cricketers (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) will be entering the fray. The auction will coincide with the third and fourth days of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth, starting November 22 as it has been confirmed to take place on November 24 and 25 respectively.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction date, time, venue, remaining purse, live streaming Of these, 320 are capped players, 1,224 are uncapped, and 30 are from Associate Nations. Among the capped players, 48 are from India, with 965 uncapped Indian players also included in the auction. Big stars up for grabs in IPL 2025 auction Each franchise can assemble a squad of up to 25 players, including any retained players, leaving 204 slots available at the auction.Of these, 320 are capped players, 1,224 are uncapped, and 30 are from Associate Nations. Among the capped players, 48 are from India, with 965 uncapped Indian players also included in the auction.

Notable Indian stars like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh are expected to be part of this year’s auction.

The 10 franchises collectively have Rs 641.5 crore to spend across the 204 available slots, with 70 slots designated for overseas players.

So far, 46 players have been retained at a total cost of Rs 558.5 crore. Each franchise was allocated Rs 120 crore for squad building, but after retention, Punjab Kings holds the largest purse at Rs 110.5 crore, having retained just two uncapped players—Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh for Rs 9.5 crore.

Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, have the smallest remaining purse at Rs 41 crore after retaining six players, while Kolkata Knight Riders also retained six players and have Rs 51 crore left.