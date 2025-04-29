IPL 2025: DC vs KKR head-to-head, New Delhi weather forecast, toss stats

In match number 48 of IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, April 29. This will be an important match for both teams given the race for playoffs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats While DC still have plenty of chances to book their place in the playoffs, KKR cannot afford to lose any more matches from this point onwards. If we look at their rivalry history, KKR lead 18 to 16 vs DC. But DC have been in much better form in IPL 2025 and will be slight favourites to win the match.

DC vs KKR head-to-head

Overall

Total matches played: 35

DC won: 16

KKR won: 18

No result: 1

DC vs KKR head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi:

Matches played: 11

DC won: 5

KKR won: 5

No result: 1

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Toss stats since 2023 IPL

Matches – 15, Bat 1st won – 10, Bat 2nd won – 5

Average 1st innings score – 200/6

Highest 1st innings score – 266/7

Lowest total defended – 167

Highest target chased – 182

Winning score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (IPL since 2023)

1st innings score more than 190: Matches – 8, Bat 1st won – 8, Bat 2nd won – 0

1st innings score 190 or below: Matches – 7, Bat 1st won – 2, Bat 2nd won – 5

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi: DC vs KKR weather forecast

The weather in New Delhi for Tuesday’s game is expected to be pleasant for a full game. Temperatures will range between 39°C and 26°C, with wind speeds around 16 kph. Humidity will hover around 47 per cent. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Top performers in DC vs KKR matches

In matches between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Shreyas Iyer has been the top run-scorer, amassing 603 runs, showcasing his consistent ability to anchor the innings for DC. Right behind him is Gautam Gambhir, who scored 569 runs, displaying his experience and leadership skills. David Warner, a key figure for DC, has contributed 474 runs, while Prithvi Shaw added 428 runs, bringing aggression to the top order. Robin Uthappa, with 392 runs, has also played some crucial knocks for KKR.

In terms of wicket-taking, Sunil Narine leads the charge with 27 wickets, his mystery spin often proving difficult for the DC batsmen. Umesh Yadav follows closely with 25 wickets, being a vital part of KKR's bowling attack. Varun Chakravarthy has taken 17 wickets, his unique bowling style troubling many top-order batsmen. Kuldeep Yadav, with 15 wickets, has been a consistent performer for KKR in the middle overs, while Andre Russell, also with 15 wickets, adds a dynamic all-round threat to KKR's bowling attack.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The last clash between DC and KKR was at this very venue during match number 47 of IPL 2024. In that match, batting first, DC scored 153 for 9. In reply, KKR chased down the total with seven wickets and 27 balls to spare, thanks to Phil Salt’s blistering 68.