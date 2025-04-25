IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest Team Rankings, Orange & Purple cap standings

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in match number 43 of IPL 2025 to finally secure their third win of the season. With this win, SRH have jumped to the number eight spot, replacing Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings, with the loss, continue to trail at number 10 spot in the points table.

The standings at the top of the table remain the same, with Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru still in the top three with 12 points each, while Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are the next three with 10 points each.

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are number seven with six points and a superior net run rate.

IPL 2025 Points Table:

IPL 2025 points table POS Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 0 0 12 1.104 2 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.657 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 0 12 0.472 4 Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.673 5 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.177 6 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.054 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 0 6 0.212 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 6 -1.103 9 Rajasthan Royals 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.625 10 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.302

What do all 10 teams need to do to confirm their place in the playoffs?

If we look at the history of IPL, 16 points on the points table have proven more than enough for any team to book their place in the final four. Keeping that record in mind, check which team needs how many wins to book their place in the playoffs of IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 2

Delhi Capitals: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 2

Punjab Kings: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 3

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 2

Lucknow Super Giants: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 3

Kolkata Knight Riders: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 5

Mumbai Indians: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 3

Rajasthan Royals: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 5 (Could reach 14 points but need other results to go their way.)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 5

Chennai Super Kings: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 5 (Could reach 14 points but need other results to go their way.)

Who is leading IPL 2025 Orange Cap leaderboard?

GT's Sai Sudharsan is still going strong at the number one spot in the Orange Cap race with 417 runs under his belt. However, Virat Kohli, with his 70-run innings vs RR on Thursday, has jumped up to the number two spot with 392 runs to his name.

IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings POS Player Team Runs Matches Inns HS Avg 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sai Sudharsan GT 417 8 8 82 52.13 0 5 42 15 2 Virat Kohli RCB 392 9 9 73* 65.33 0 5 35 13 3 Nicholas Pooran LSG 377 9 9 87* 47.13 0 4 32 31 4 Suryakumar Yadav MI 373 9 9 68* 62.17 0 2 38 19 5 Jos Buttler GT 356 8 8 97* 71.2 0 3 40 13 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 356 9 9 75 39.56 0 4 32 20 7 Mitchell Marsh LSG 344 8 8 81 43 0 4 33 18 8 Aiden Markram LSG 326 9 9 66 36.22 0 4 28 15 9 KL Rahul DC 323 7 7 93* 64.6 0 3 25 16 10 Shubman Gill GT 305 8 8 90 43.57 0 3 33 9

Who is leading IPL 2025 Purple Cap leaderboard?

GT fast bowler Prasidh Krishna and RCB's Josh Hazlewood, with 16 wickets each, are the top two in the Purple Cap race. CSK’s Noor Ahmed, with his two-wicket spell against SRH, has jumped back to the number three spot with 14 wickets.