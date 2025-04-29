Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL ton: Who were the youngest debutants before him?

In a night that will be etched forever in IPL folklore, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a batting masterclass for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), smashing a century off just 35 balls against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

ALSO READ: RR vs GT highlights: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts historic chase in Jaipur At just 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in IPL and men’s T20 history, eclipsing records that had stood for years. His 35-ball hundred is now the second-fastest in IPL history, behind only Chris Gayle’s iconic 30-ball century in 2013, and stands as the fastest ever by an Indian in the tournament, surpassing Yusuf Pathan’s 37-ball ton.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in GT vs RR match

Runs: 101 off 38 balls

Fours: 7

Sixes: 11

Strike Rate: 265.79

Milestones: 50 in 17 balls (fastest of IPL 2025), 100 in 35 balls

IPL’s youngest debutants

The Indian Premier League has also witnessed its share of teenage sensations.

Prayas Ray Barman made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 at just 16 years and 157 days, becoming the youngest to play in the tournament.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, already a recognised international talent, impressed with his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab at 17, showcasing his skills on one of cricket’s biggest stages.

India's young cricket stars

India has a proud tradition of nurturing cricketing prodigies, many of whom made their international debuts as teenagers.

Sachin Tendulkar

The cricket legend burst onto the international scene at 16 years and 205 days. Over time, he evolved into one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, with an unmatched career spanning more than two decades.

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv made headlines when he donned the gloves for India in Tests at the age of 17 years and 153 days. Despite his youth, he held his own against seasoned opponents and served Indian cricket for years.

Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh debuted at 17 years and 222 days. As a left-arm spinner, he played a pivotal role in India’s bowling attack throughout the 1980s.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh followed a similar path, making his international debut at 17 years and 288 days. He went on to become one of India’s most successful spinners, claiming over 400 Test wickets.

International young sensations

Across the world, several young cricketers have stunned audiences with their extraordinary talent at an early age.

Pakistan’s Hasan Raza holds the record as the youngest to play international cricket, debuting in Tests at just 14 years old.

Mushtaq Mohammad, another Pakistani great, made his Test debut at 15 years and 124 days and built a reputation as a reliable all-rounder over a long career.

Bangladesh’s Mohammad Ashraful made history by scoring a Test century at 17, becoming the youngest Test centurion at the time — a landmark moment in Bangladesh’s cricketing narrative.

Naseem Shah, also from Pakistan, debuted in Tests at 16 years and 279 days. His pace and composure made him an instant sensation.

Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman emerged as a mystery spinner, making his IPL debut at just 17 years and 11 days. He quickly became a fixture in T20 leagues around the world, underlining Afghanistan’s rapid rise in international cricket.