IPL 2025 DC vs SRH: Vishakhapatnam pitch report and ACA-VDCA Stadium stats

After a thrilling victory over Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals are gearing up for their second match of IPL 2025, where they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The much-awaited contest will take place at the ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. In their previous encounter at the same venue, DC made a remarkable comeback to win a high-scoring thriller. Chasing a formidable 210-run target, they found themselves in trouble at 65 for five. However, a resilient partnership between Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs, who added 48 runs, helped bring the chase back on track.

Once their partnership was broken, Ashutosh teamed up with Vipraj Nigam, continuing the assault. While Nigam was dismissed for 36, Ashutosh stayed unbeaten on 66, guiding Delhi to a one-wicket win. Axar Patel, the captain, also played a crucial role, contributing a 22-run cameo after the top order's collapse.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, have already played two matches in the tournament. They began with a win over Rajasthan Royals but were defeated by Lucknow Super Giants in their second match. Despite Travis Head’s impressive 47 off 28 balls, SRH could only manage 190 for 9. LSG comfortably chased the target in just 16.1 overs to secure their first win of the season.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam: Pitch report for DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match

The match will be played at the ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, where the pitch has traditionally favored batsmen. In the previous encounter at this venue, DC chased down a target of 210 courtesy of Ashutosh Sharma's heroics. The pitch is expected to offer similar conditions for the upcoming match, with high-scoring opportunities for both teams. The highest-ever total at this stadium is 272, scored by KKR against DC in the previous IPL season.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam: IPL T20 stats

Vishakhapatnam key stats Record Details Highest Team Total KKR - 272/7 against DC (2024) Lowest Team Total MI - 92 all out against SRH (2016) Leading Run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan - 294 runs Highest Individual Score David Warner - 91 runs Most Wickets Adam Zampa - 10 wickets Best Bowling Figures Adam Zampa - 6/19 Five-Wicket Hauls Adam Zampa, Ravindra Jadeja Visakhapatnam has hosted 16 matches, with 8 wins for teams batting first and 8 wins for teams batting second. No match has ended in a no-result or tie. The average first-innings score at the venue is 167, reflecting a balanced pitch. The highest team total recorded at the stadium is a massive 272, while the highest total successfully chased is 210 which was seen in Delhi's first home game this season. These statistics suggest that the venue can produce high-scoring games, with both batting and bowling sides having opportunities to dominate, depending on the conditions and the chase target set.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium - Key IPL Stats

Vishakhapatnam key stats Matches Played 16 Matches Won Batting First 8 Matches Won Batting Second 8 Matches With No Result 0 Matches Tied 0 Average First Innings Score 167 Highest Team Total 272 Highest Total Successfully Chased 210

DC’s Record in Vishakhapatnam

Delhi Capitals have played 8 matches at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, winning 4 and losing 4, with no matches ending in a no-result. Their win percentage at the venue stands at 50%. While they have managed a few victories, the stadium has proven challenging for them, with the side winning the same number of games they have lost. Despite this, they have already got a win at home and will look to make it 2 wins now on the day.