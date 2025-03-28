IPL 2025: GT vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is still in its early days, but it has comes up with another exciting matchup as Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) and Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to battle it out in match number 9 scheduled for Saturday, March 29, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans were part of a thrilling high-scoring encounter with Punjab Kings, though despite some positive takeaways, their performance wasn’t quite up to expectations. Led by Shubman Gill, GT will be looking to bounce back and secure their first victory of the season in their upcoming match.

Check IPL 2025 Match 8: CSK vs RCB live score, match updates and full scorecard here Mumbai Indians also faced disappointment in their opening game, suffering a loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This match will also see the return of Hardik Pandya, who had been serving a suspension for a slow over-rate offence last season. It’s an important opportunity for the T20 World Cup winner to make a strong comeback after a challenging campaign last year.

Shubman Gill as captain in IPL:

Matches: 15

Wins: 5

Losses: 8

No result: 2

Win percentage: 33.33

Hardik Pandya stats in Ahmedabad:

Innings: 9

Runs: 207

Average: 29.57

Strike rate: 126.2

IPL 2025: GT vs MI playing 11 prediction

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Philips, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

GT Impact substitute: Ishant Sharma/ Rahul Tewatia

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayan Raju.

MI Impact substitute: Vignesh Puthur/ Corbin Bosch.

GT vs MI head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

GT won: 3

MI won: 2

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

GT squad: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj

MI squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

IPL 2025 match on March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians live toss, GT vs MI telecast and Gujarat Vs Mumbai live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 29 (Saturday) in IPL 2025?

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will clash in IPL 2025 on March 29 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the Gujarat vs Mumbai IPL 2025 match?

Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians

When will the live toss for the GT vs MI take place?

The live toss for GT vs MI cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on March 29.

At what time will GT vs MI match begins at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match will begin at 7:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad today.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary

How to watch the live streaming of today’s GT vs MI IPL 2025 match in India?