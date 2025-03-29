IPL 2025: DC vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

In match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam, DC's second home in IPL, on March 30 (Saturday). While Delhi coming into the match with a magnificent win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on the back of Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam's hard-hitting batting, Hyderabad lost their previous match against LSG who displayed brilliant bowling as they countered three hard-hitting southpaws - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Going out of their den, the pressure will be on skipper Pat Cummins to inspire a turnaround.

Check IPL 2025 Match 10; DC vs SRH full scorecard Capitals, on the other hand, will be strengthened by the return of KL Rahul, who missed the season opener against LSG due to the birth of his first child.

Rahul's inclusion in Delhi Playing 11 vs Hyderabad would certainly boost the batting firepower given he was a key architect of India's Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai earlier this month. Rahul was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore. Despite his experience, he chose not to lead the side, entrusting the responsibility on Axar Patel.

Once considered an all-format mainstay for India, Rahul was not a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad last year and struggled to impress during his IPL stint with LSG, leading to his non-retention.

His tense on-field exchange with Sanjiv Goenka, where the team owner looked visibly frustrated, became one of the talking points last season.

Rahul will be eager to let his performances do the talking in a fresh start at a new franchise.

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probables): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul/Sameer Rizvi, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: T Natarajan/Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, Simarjeet Singh.

SRH Impact Subs: Adam Zampa

DC vs SRH head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 24

DC won: 11

SRH won: 13

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

What happened when DC and SRH lock horns in IPL 2024?

Capitals had no answer to the aggressive batting of SRH led by Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head as they ended up conceding one of their highest totals in IPL. This match also the highest total posted in the powerplay in IPL, when SRH openers went hammer and tongs at the start. At the end of 6 overs, Hyderabad posted a staggering 125 runs on the board.

SRH eventually ended up with 266 runs on the board. In reply, DC posted only 199 runs on the board and fell short of 67 runs.

Highest totals in overs 1-6 in IPL:

SRH – 125 vs DC, New Delhi 2024

SRH – 107 vs LSG, Hyderabad 2024

KKR – 105 vs RCB, Bengaluru 2017



Squads of both teams

SRH squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

DC squad: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

IPL 2025 match on March 30: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live toss, DC vs SRH telecast and Delhi vs Hyderabad live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 30 (Saturday) in IPL 2025?

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in IPL 2025 on March 30 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the Delhi vs Hyderabad IPL 2025 match?

Visakhapatnam's Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When will the live toss for the DC vs SRH take place?

The live toss for DC vs SRH cricket match will take place at 3:00 PM IST on March 30.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Capitals vs Sunrisers IPL 2025 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

