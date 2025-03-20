IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG shifted from Kolkata due to Ram Navami celebrations

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) home fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6 is set to be relocated to Guwahati, as local police have expressed their inability to provide security for the IPL match due to the 'Ram Navami' celebrations taking place in Kolkata on that day. Snehasish Ganguly, President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), confirmed the news to PTI on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma in IPL: Top 5 memorable knocks by the Hitman over the years BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had previously announced that over 20,000 processions would be held across West Bengal to mark the festival, further complicating security arrangements. As a result, the CAB had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider rescheduling the game, but with no alternative date available in Kolkata, it is now expected to be shifted to Guwahati, Ganguly revealed.

The KKR vs. LSG match was anticipated to be a high-profile event, with both teams enjoying significant local fanbases. However, an official statement from the IPL regarding the change of venue is still awaited.

This isn't the first time an IPL game in Kolkata has faced rescheduling due to security concerns around the Ram Navami festival. In 2024, a similar situation arose when a KKR vs. Rajasthan Royals match had to be rescheduled for the same reason.

"I had several discussions with the Kolkata Police, but they made it clear they wouldn’t be able to provide the necessary security on that day," Snehasish Ganguly shared. "Without police support, managing a crowd of 65,000 would be extremely difficult," he added, highlighting the challenges involved in ensuring the safety of fans during such large-scale events.