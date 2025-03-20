From RCB to CSK: Star performers from intra-squad matches ahead of IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is just days away from kicking off, with the season opener scheduled for March 22, where the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata.

As all the teams gear up for the new season with their revamped rosters, here's a roundup of the key performances from their practice matches:

Ishan Kishan's strong start with SRH:

Ishan Kishan, who joined Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, has made an explosive start in the pre-season, scoring three fifties and a near half-century with a quickfire 49 off 19 balls in his four practice matches.

Big hits in Rajasthan Royals' training:

In Rajasthan Royals' camp, Riyan Parag was the standout performer, blasting an impressive 144* from 64 balls, including 10 sixes and 16 fours. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel also impressed with an unbeaten 104* off 44 balls, while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made a solid contribution with 83 off 34 balls.

KKR's pre-season performances:

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane had a tough time, managing just 13 off 11 balls and 11 off 9 balls in two practice games. However, Andre Russell showed his usual power, scoring 21 off 9 balls and 45 off 19 balls. Rinku Singh also had a solid run, with scores of 29 off 18 balls and 28 off 7 balls, while vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer looked in fine touch with 46 off 20 balls.

Shreyas Iyer leads PBKS in practice:

CSK's strong all-round display: In Chennai Super Kings' practice matches, Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 47 off 22 balls, while Sam Curran and Afghanistan's Noor Ahmed took three wickets each. In response, Shivam Dube scored 57 off 31 balls, and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 26 off 16 balls. Newly appointed Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has carried his strong form into the pre-season, scoring 85 off 41 balls. Priyansh Arya also impressed with 72 from 31 balls, and veteran Prabhsimran Singh contributed a quickfire 66 off 42 balls. Arshdeep Singh was sharp with the ball, claiming 2/22, while Shashank Singh also made a mark with 2/38.

Devdutt Padikkal's fiery knock for RCB:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal was in excellent form ahead of the season opener, smashing a blistering 82 off 48 balls in an intra-squad match, providing a strong indication of his readiness for the big clash against KKR.