IPL 2025: Parag to lead in RR's 1st 3 matches; Sanju to play as Impact sub?

Young all-rounder Riyan Parag will captain Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first three matches of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), while regular skipper Sanju Samson will play as a specialist batter until he fully recovers from a finger injury, according to the franchise's official website. RR, the inaugural IPL champions in 2008, are chasing title glory once again. In a press release, the franchise announced that the move will impact RR's opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23, followed by two home games against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30 in Guwahati.

"Rajasthan Royals have announced that Riyan Parag will lead the team for the first three matches of IPL 2025. The young all-rounder will take charge in the opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, followed by home encounters against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on March 30," the press note stated.

Sanju Samson’s fitness concern Sanju Samson, a vital part of the Royals' core, will remain an integral batter until he is cleared to resume wicketkeeping and fielding duties. The statement confirmed that he will return as captain once he is fully fit.

This also means that Rajasthan will use Samson as an impact player for the first three matches.

Samson personally addressed the situation through a video on Rajasthan Royals' X handle, stating: "I am not fully fit for the next three games. We have many leaders within the group. Over the years, several incredible individuals have managed this environment well. In the upcoming three matches, I believe Riyan will lead the team. He is fully capable, and I expect everyone to support him and stand by him."

Background: Samson’s injury In the fifth T20I against England in February, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel took over behind the stumps after Jofra Archer struck Samson’s finger with a delivery while he was batting.

Parag’s captaincy experience and IPL 2024 performance Rajasthan Royals’ decision to appoint Parag as captain reflects their trust in his leadership abilities, which he has demonstrated as captain of Assam’s domestic team. Having been a crucial part of the Royals' setup over the years, his understanding of the team’s dynamics makes him well-suited for this responsibility during the tournament’s opening phase. Parag was Rajasthan's leading run-scorer last season and finished third overall in the tournament. In a remarkable campaign, he scored 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.21, including four fifties and a highest score of 84. His promotion to No. 3 from the lower middle order proved highly beneficial.