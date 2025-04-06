Home / Cricket / IPL / News / SRH vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: GT win the toss, invites SRH to bat first
IPL 2025 live score updates: Washington Sundar received his debut cap for Gujarat Titans today

Aditya Kaushik
SRH vs GT
SRH vs GT

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad is playing Gujarat Titans in the 19th match of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pat Cummins and co. is looking to get back to winning ways after conceding three losses in a row. 
 
Gujarat Titans are currently fourth in the points table with two wins and one loss from three matches. They come into this match on the back of a six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, boosting their confidence. However, they will miss Kagiso Rabada, who has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons.
 
In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table with just one win and three losses from four matches. After a solid start to the season, they have struggled in their recent games and will hope that playing at home will turn their fortunes around. 
 
IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami
 
Impact Player: Wiaan Mulder
 
Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
 
Impact Player: Ishant Sharma
 
SRH vs GT IPL 2025 live telecast:
 
The live telecast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will broadcast the SRH vs GT match with English commentary.
 
SRH vs GT IPL 2025 live streaming:
 
The live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app. 
 
Check all the live updates related to SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match here.
 

7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs GT LIVE UPDATES: GT win the toss

GT wins the toss and opt to bowl first

6:58 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Toss underway

The captains of both the teams have made their way to the ground as the toss for match number 19 of IPL 2025 is now underway. 

6:50 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is set to favour the batters, with a flat surface that promises ideal conditions for scoring runs. Expect a high-scoring encounter, as chasing targets should be relatively easier on this wicket. Opting to bowl first might prove to be the smarter strategy given the conditions.

6:40 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head records

SRH and GT have faced each other five times before today out of which GT has won three and SRH have one. One match between the two teams was ended in a no contest.

6:31 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Toss timings

The toss for the IPl 2025 match between SRH and GT will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.

6:21 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs GT LIVE UPDATES: GT's probable playing 11

6:10 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs GT LIVE UPDATES: SRH's probable playing 11

6:00 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 in IPL 2025 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT). SRH will be desperate to bounce back after suffering three consecutive defeats and will look to claim a much-needed two points to revive their campaign. Meanwhile, GT are riding high on momentum and will be eyeing their third win on the trot. Who will come out on top? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

