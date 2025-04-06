SRH vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: GT win the toss, invites SRH to bat first

Sunrisers Hyderabad is playing Gujarat Titans in the 19th match of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pat Cummins and co. is looking to get back to winning ways after conceding three losses in a row.

Gujarat Titans are currently fourth in the points table with two wins and one loss from three matches. They come into this match on the back of a six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, boosting their confidence. However, they will miss Kagiso Rabada, who has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi fined for 'notebook' celebration, Pant penalised In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table with just one win and three losses from four matches. After a solid start to the season, they have struggled in their recent games and will hope that playing at home will turn their fortunes around.

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Wiaan Mulder

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will broadcast the SRH vs GT match with English commentary.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.

Check all the live updates related to SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match here.