SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: High-scoring thriller awaits in Hyderabad, Toss at 7 PM IST

Rishabh Pant and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have their work cut out for them when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their second match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, March 27. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is known for its intense heat, and it’s unlikely that LSG will find any relief on the field.

After a narrow defeat to Delhi Capitals, Pant is feeling the pressure of his Rs 27 crore price tag. His performance in the last match left much to be desired, as he was dismissed for a duck off six balls and missed a crucial stumping opportunity in the final over. The tough conditions in Hyderabad won’t make things any easier for him.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG head-to-head record, key toss stats in Hyderabad In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad come into the match with high spirits following their dominant performance against Rajasthan Royals. They posted a massive 286/6, thanks to outstanding contributions from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and a stunning century from Ishan Kishan. SRH will be looking to continue their momentum and make life even harder for LSG.

IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG Playing 11

SunRisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa.

SunRisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Simarjeet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh.

LSG Impact Subs: Prince Yadav

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins and Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST today.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE telecast: The live telecast for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast SRH vs LSG match with English commentary

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.